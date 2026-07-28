The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education has approved the appointment of Wassim Issa as a new special education coordinator. The board acted at its July 16 regular meeting, and Issa will begin the role this summer.

Issa brings several years of experience in special education and instructional leadership, with expertise in program coordination, Individualized Education Program development, Multi-Tiered System of Supports and collaborative student support.

A SMMUSD alumnus, Issa attended Will Rogers Learning Community, John Adams Middle School and Santa Monica High School before pursuing a career in education. He now returns committed to supporting students, families and staff while advancing inclusive educational opportunities.

"I am honored and excited to return to the District that helped shape who I am as both a student and an educator," Issa said. "I look forward to supporting and serving students, families and staff while fostering an inclusive and equitable environment where every student is empowered to reach their full potential."

Most recently, Issa served as bridge coordinator, problem-solving data coordinator, teacher leader and GATE coordinator at University High School Charter. In that role, he facilitated about 300 IEP meetings annually, coordinated special education operations, collaborated with families and service providers, planned professional development aligned with MTSS and implemented evidence-based interventions to support students with disabilities.

Before his leadership role, Issa was an education specialist at Santa Paula High School and University High School Charter, where he taught English language arts, English language development and world history while serving as a case manager for students with disabilities. He worked closely with students, families and educators to ensure individualized supports and accommodations were implemented.

Issa holds a Master of Arts in educational leadership and an administrative credential, as well as a Master of Arts in education with a mild/moderate education specialist credential from Alliant International University. He earned bachelor's degrees in history and global studies from California State University Channel Islands.

Edited by SMDP Staff