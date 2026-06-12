SMPD deploying enhanced safety measures during World Cup

The Santa Monica Police Department is deploying an expanded public safety operation across the city as FIFA World Cup 2026 activations bring international visitors to the beachside community beginning this week.

The department announced it will increase foot, bike and vehicle patrols throughout the city's busiest corridors, with particular emphasis on the Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place, Downtown, beach areas and transit routes connecting visitors to match venues in the greater Los Angeles area.

"Santa Monica is proud to be part of this regional celebration," said Police Chief Darrick Jacob. "Our role is to create the conditions for people to enjoy these events safely. That means visible presence, strong coordination, clear communication, and a public safety posture that supports both celebration and accountability."

The department's Downtown Substation at Santa Monica Place, 395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 122, will serve as a command and community engagement hub throughout the tournament period. The Santa Monica Analytical Real-Time Center — known as the SMART Center — will provide real-time situational awareness and help coordinate field personnel during high-attendance events.

SMPD said it will work closely with Santa Monica Fire Department, Big Blue Bus, Downtown Santa Monica, Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism and regional law enforcement partners throughout the six-week program.

"This is an opportunity to showcase the best of Santa Monica," Jacob said. "We want people to come, enjoy the city, support local businesses, and celebrate responsibly."

The public safety mobilization comes as the city and experiential agency Revel Republic launch what officials are calling one of the greater Los Angeles area's most ambitious World Cup fan programs. Six weeks of largely free events — running June 11 through July 19 — will span the Pier, Third Street Promenade, Tongva Park, Santa Monica Place and the Annenberg Community Beach House.

Santa Monica is not hosting World Cup matches, which are being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, nor is it an official FIFA Fan Festival site. The city's program instead centers on fan activations, watch parties and community celebrations, including one of six official FIFA merchandise pop-up stores in the Los Angeles region — the first to open regionally — at 1427 Third Street Promenade.

The flagship activation is the free Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club on the Santa Monica Pier, a 21-and-older social hub featuring daily live match viewing, DJ sets, freestyle soccer performances and interactive experiences running June 12 through 25. The event launched with an invite-only VIP opening night Thursday hosted by comedian Kevin Hart.

On Friday, Santa Monica Place will transform its Center Court plaza into what organizers are calling the Westside's largest community watch party for the USA vs. Paraguay kickoff match. The free all-day USA Kickoff Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will screen matches on a 30-foot LED display, with beer gardens, DJ programming and fan activations throughout the day.

Also launching Friday is Golden Hour, a recurring free fan-village event running along the full length of Third Street Promenade between Broadway and Wilshire, featuring local vendors, interactive experiences and an all-ages watch party. Additional Golden Hour events are planned June 27 and July 10.

Families are directed to the World Play Zone, a free daily activation adjacent to the Downtown Santa Monica Metro station at 5th and Arizona running through June 27. The hub features youth soccer clinics with the YMCA, skill challenges and a large LED viewing screen.

The program includes several additional free events through the tournament: the Santa Monica Block Fest Vol. IV music festival on Third Street Promenade on June 13; a Garden Series wellness programming at Tongva Park on June 14 and July 12; a Make Music Day celebration at the Downtown Metro station on June 21; and a watch party at the Annenberg Community Beach House on June 25.

The program culminates with COAST 2026, a revival of the city's open-streets festival on July 19 that organizers project could draw up to 100,000 attendees to a car-free corridor linking the Pier, Promenade, Ocean Avenue and Tongva Park.

Big Blue Bus will operate direct non-stop shuttle service from Downtown Santa Monica to SoFi Stadium for all eight Los Angeles-area matches beginning June 12. Fares are $1.75 each way.

SMPD is encouraging residents and visitors to use public transportation when possible, allow extra travel time and remain aware of their surroundings. The department's non-emergency line is 310-458-8491.