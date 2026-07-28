SMPD identify suspect in weekend murder

Santa Monica police have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a July 25 homicide in the 1900 block of Pico Boulevard as Taylor Roger Free, 35, of San Luis Obispo.

Los Angeles police officers arrested Free on July 25 near Crenshaw Boulevard and Exposition Boulevard in Los Angeles, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

SMPD received a call about 5:21 p.m. that day reporting a woman in need of medical assistance inside an apartment in the 1900 block of Pico Boulevard. Officers arrived and found an adult woman with significant injuries. Santa Monica firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SMPD detectives and forensic personnel began investigating the death as a homicide. As the investigation progressed, detectives shared information about a possible suspect — based on witness statements — with regional law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

About 8 p.m. that evening, LAPD officers located Free in Los Angeles after receiving an alert from SMPD, police said.

Free was booked into the Santa Monica Police Department Jail on suspicion of murder, in violation of California Penal Code 187(a). Bail was set at $2 million.

SMPD thanked the LAPD and other regional law enforcement partners for their help locating and arresting the suspect.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.