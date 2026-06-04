As Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup, one of the tournament's most ambitious fan experiences is set to land on the Santa Monica Pier.

Featuring appearances tied to opening week celebrations from entertainment icons including Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, DJ Pee .Wee, Disco Lines, Men in Blazers, soccer legends, live DJs, and immersive fan programming, Michelob ULTRA's Pitchside Club is transforming one of Southern California's most iconic destinations into a global gathering place for the world's biggest sporting event.

From June 12 through 25, Michelob ULTRA, the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, will transform the Santa Monica Pier into the Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club, a two-week immersive fan experience designed to blend soccer, entertainment, music, culture, and community in the heart of Santa Monica.

The activation arrives at a pivotal moment for Los Angeles, which is entering an unprecedented era of global sporting events with the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games all on the horizon.

For Michelob ULTRA, Santa Monica represented the ideal setting. "We wanted to bring the excitement and energy from the New York City location at last year's FIFA Club World Cup to the West Coast," said Ricardo Marques, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. "As one of America's most recognizable landmarks, the Santa Monica Pier is the perfect place for fans to come together and experience the FIFA World Cup 2026. With millions of visitors each year and a global reputation that extends far beyond Los Angeles, the Pier gives us an opportunity to welcome both local fans and international visitors in a setting that is uniquely Southern California. The vibrant, outdoor energy is exactly what Michelob ULTRA is all about, enjoying an active lifestyle while celebrating the moment with friends."

The activation reflects a growing trend among major brands to create destination experiences that extend beyond traditional sponsorships. Rather than relying solely on signage and advertising, Michelob ULTRA is investing in a fully programmed fan village featuring live entertainment, appearances by soccer legends, interactive competitions, and daily experiences designed to keep visitors returning throughout the tournament. "As the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Pitchside Club Santa Monica is an activation that is transforming our sponsorship into an immersive, weeks long social and experiential destination," Marques said. "We are moving beyond traditional branding to deliver unparalleled experiential entertainment."

Santa Monica leaders view the activation as another milestone in the city's broader strategy to position itself as Southern California's gathering place during the World Cup and the lead up to the Olympics. "We bet big on ourselves and it's already paying off," Mayor Caroline Torosis said. "We're making history this summer with a lineup of events, activations and partnerships that this community has not seen before. It's no exaggeration to say that this summer, Santa Monica is the place to be in Southern California."

The Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club represents one of the largest private investments tied to Santa Monica's World Cup programming and serves as a centerpiece within a summer calendar expected to draw visitors from around the globe. The initiative also underscores Michelob ULTRA's expanding commitment to soccer, a sport the company increasingly views as central to its global growth strategy.

Over the past several years, the brand has invested heavily across international soccer properties, including Copa América and the FIFA World Cup. With the tournament returning to the United States for the first time since 1994, company leaders see the moment as an opportunity to create lasting connections with fans while helping shape the broader cultural experience surrounding the event. "Once the tournament wraps this summer, our attention will pivot to LA28, which unites both our soccer and Olympic Games sponsorship in what is sure to be another legendary moment for Los Angeles," Marques said.

That connection between the World Cup and the Olympics is particularly relevant for Santa Monica, which is positioning itself as one of the region's premier gathering places during both events.

"As Los Angeles steps into this global spotlight, Santa Monica is the perfect hub to seamlessly blend the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and LA28," Marques said. "Creating the Pitchside Club in one of the most fan centric destinations in the city was a big priority for us."

Throughout the activation, visitors can expect daily DJ performances, freestyle soccer exhibitions, interactive fan challenges, jersey customization stations, appearances from soccer legends, live entertainment, and hosted broadcasts from some of the sport's most recognizable personalities. Programming is anchored around major tournament moments, including the United States Men's National Team opener on June 12 and a special Mexican National Team celebration on June 18 featuring former players and team legends.

The goal, according to Michelob ULTRA executives, is to create more than a watch party. Michelob ULTRA's strategy increasingly blends sports, entertainment, music, celebrity culture, and social experiences into a single destination experience. "By seamlessly integrating live DJs, soccer legends, and immersive entertainment at the Pitchside Club Santa Monica, we purposefully designed an experience that transcends a traditional viewing experience to become a definitive cultural destination for fans," Marques said.

The company says success will ultimately be measured by the memories fans create throughout the tournament. "We are creating a destination that feels both globally significant and locally authentic," Marques said. "Whether fans are watching matches, meeting soccer legends, customizing jerseys, enjoying live entertainment or simply gathering with friends, we want the Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club to be the place where some of their favorite FIFA World Cup memories are made."

Beyond the fan experience, the activation is expected to contribute to the economic energy surrounding one of the largest sporting events in the world. By transforming the Santa Monica Pier into a global gathering place for visitors and residents alike, Michelob ULTRA hopes to drive foot traffic throughout the surrounding business district while helping showcase Santa Monica to an international audience. "Major sporting events create opportunities that extend well beyond the venue itself," Marques said. "We are excited to contribute to the energy and activity surrounding this historic moment for Los Angeles and Santa Monica."

As the countdown to kickoff continues, the Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club represents more than a brand activation. It is a statement about where Santa Monica sees itself in the years ahead, at the intersection of sport, culture, tourism, entertainment, and community. As the world arrives in Los Angeles, one of its first stops may very well be the Santa Monica Pier.