Soho House will open a new location in Venice Beach in summer 2027, marking the private members' club's fifth outpost in the Los Angeles area, the company announced.

The new House will sit steps from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the Venice thoroughfare known for its independent boutiques, galleries and restaurants from artisans and retailers around the world. Company officials said the location is designed to give Los Angeles members a new gathering place centered on food, drinks and wellness experiences.

Soho House Venice Beach will span two floors of club space, including an outdoor terrace on the top floor for drinks and dining. The House will feature communal spaces, health-focused menus and a year-round lineup of programming, according to the company.

Wellness will be a central part of the member experience "morning, noon and night," the company said. Planned amenities include a movement studio and both guided and unguided contrast therapy offerings. Those will include a large communal contrast suite with a hammam, sauna and cold plunge, as well as a private contrast suite, cryotherapy and multiple ice baths.

Members will have access to a calendar of events ranging from creative workshops and talks to recovery-focused programming, including private and social contrast sessions, breathwork, sound baths and expert residencies, the company said.

The Venice Beach location will also debut House Goods, a new concept the company describes as a "purpose-driven" food and drink offering built around workouts, recovery and daily routines. Developed with local wellness experts, the program is organized around morning, noon and night segments and will feature nutrient-dense foods and functional drinks intended to support members throughout the day, according to Soho House.

Membership applications can be submitted at www.sohohouse.com/membership. More information on the Venice Beach House is available at www.sohohouse.com/houses/soho-house-venice-beach.

Soho House is an international private members' club catering to people working in the creative industries, including film, media, fashion, art and music. Restaurateur Nick Jones founded the company in 1995, opening the first Soho House above his Cafe Boheme restaurant at 40 Greek Street in London's Soho district. The club took its name, and its three-house logo, from that original Georgian building. Jones built the club around rejecting the formality of traditional gentlemen's clubs, favoring creative professionals over corporate members, an ethos reflected in the club's informal "no suits" culture and selective membership committee.

The company expanded gradually from its single London townhouse. Babington House, its first location with bedrooms, opened in Somerset, England, in 1998, the same year the company launched its first Cowshed spa. Soho House New York opened in 2003, and the Berlin House, which opened in 2010, became the company's first location on the European mainland.

By 2025, its 30th anniversary, Soho House operated 46 locations worldwide and served 269,606 members as of Sept. 28, 2025, according to the company. Jones stepped down as chief executive in 2022, moving into a founder role, and was succeeded by Andrew Carnie. The company was taken private in a deal led by MCR Hotels that was announced in August 2025.

Soho House describes its mission as creating a "home from home" where members can gather and belong wherever they travel. Each House is individually designed with spaces for dining, drinking, relaxing, working and exercising, along with screening rooms, rooftops and pools. The company also maintains a curated art collection of more than 11,000 works.

Beyond its clubs, membership includes access to Soho House hotel rooms, Cowshed spas, Soho Health Clubs, Cecconi's and other in-house restaurants, Soho Works co-working spaces, the Soho Home interiors line, and a regular calendar of members' events.