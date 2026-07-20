The Soundwaves new music series will present groups led by two composer-improviser-performers on Tuesday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Westside Music Conservatory.

Local Occurrence is led by tuba player Henryk "Harry" Golden, with Corey Fogel on percussion, Myra Hinrichs on violin, Michael Matsuno on flute and Tomoko Ozawa on piano. Born in Warsaw, Golden has studied, performed and had his compositions played across Europe and the United States, most recently spending two years at USC. The group emphasizes repeat performances of pieces so players and composers can develop the music in depth.

Violinist Lisa Yoshida recently completed her doctorate in integrated improvisation, composition and technology at UC Irvine, where she won the concerto competition with her interpretation of Alban Berg's violin concerto. She has participated in the Banff, Nief-Norf and Darmstadt institutes. For Soundwaves, she will present an autobiographical work incorporating voice and electronics, joined by an ensemble of saxophone, keyboard, bass and drums.

A $20 donation is suggested. The Westside Music Conservatory is at 12424 Wilshire Blvd., at the southeast corner of the intersection with Centinela.

Soundwaves concerts take place on the third Tuesday of each month, bringing Los Angeles' experimental music communities to the Westside.

For more information, visit soundwavesnewmusic.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff