Caltrans will reduce southbound Interstate 405 to two lanes through the Sepulveda Pass during an extended weekend of work, from 10 p.m. Friday, July 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 20. Northbound I-405 will not be affected.

Motorists are strongly urged to seek alternate routes and consider public transportation. Extended weekend work is also posted online under Caltrans D7 News.

The reductions include southbound I-405 narrowed to two lanes between the southbound I-405 connector to U.S. 101 and the southbound U.S. 101 connector to southbound I-405. The Burbank Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405, the northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive and the northbound U.S. 101 connector to southbound I-405 will be closed. The southbound U.S. 101 connector to southbound I-405 will be reduced to one lane.

For a detour, northbound U.S. 101 traffic bound for southbound I-405 will exit at the Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp, head south on Sepulveda Boulevard and use the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405.

The schedule may change because of weather or operational reasons, including the times and dates of closures and the number of lanes affected. Residents and businesses near the work may experience noise, vibration and dust. Current road conditions are available on the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. The roughly $143.7 million project aims to improve safety and mobility along the corridor and to extend the pavement's life.

Caltrans reminded drivers to "Be Work Zone Alert" and "Slow for the Cone Zone."

Edited by SMDP Staff