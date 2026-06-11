Main Street's Summer Soulstice Festival returns Saturday, June 20, transforming a stretch of Santa Monica's Main Street into a car-free celebration of music, community and Southern California beach culture while marking the 100th anniversary of historic Route 66.

From noon to 7 p.m., Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Strand Street and Pier Avenue. The free street festival features live music on two stages, classic Volkswagen displays, pickleball, family programming, local food and drink, and pet-friendly activities.

Presented by Gerber Kawasaki, the festival's Strand Stage lineup includes Noble Creatures (1–2 p.m.), This Whole Time (3–4:30 p.m.) and Black Sage Burn (5–6 p.m.). The Pier Stage features Brig Band (1–2:30 p.m.), Westside Crew (3–5 p.m.) and Petty Theft (5–7 p.m.).

A Route 66-inspired Roadhouse Beer Garden will feature country house music and activations from Santa Monica Brew Works, Divine Vintage Wines, JuneShine, Soké & Soula, and Tap Truck Beach Cities. Children accompanied by adults are admitted free to the beer garden area.

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier sponsors the Kids' Zone, which runs noon to 5 p.m. and includes face painting, soccer, music and storytelling activities.

Additional festival experiences include the SUPERGIRL Intergalactic Rest Stop Tour, Volo Sports pickleball programming, a VW Classic Car Show, a VCA Pet Party and the Edgemar Day Rave featuring outdoor DJ performances.

"Summer Soulstice Festival is all about bringing people together to celebrate everything that makes Main Street special," said Jenny Rice, event producer for the Main Street Business Improvement Association. "The festival captures the spirit of Main Street while creating an unforgettable day for residents and visitors alike."

For more information, visit https://www.mainstreetsm.com/.

Edited by SMDP Staff