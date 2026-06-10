A temporary pedestrian bridge has opened at the Santa Monica Pier, offering visitors a new way to access the historic landmark while a replacement of the pier's nearly 90-year-old bridge gets underway.

The temporary span is located about 30 feet south of the original pedestrian entrance and will serve as the primary access point to the Pier for the duration of the Pier Bridge Replacement Project, which is scheduled to conclude in late 2027.

Following the opening of the temporary bridge, crews will close the current entrance facing Ocean Avenue and begin preparing the existing bridge for demolition, scheduled for mid-June.

The temporary bridge features colorful artwork, wayfinding elements and spotlights on local businesses and restaurants. All Pier businesses, attractions, dining and entertainment will remain fully operational throughout construction.

Additional access points remain available via Ocean Front Walk, a protected walkway along the temporary vehicle ramp in the Pier parking lot, and stairs near Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Bikes, skateboards and other small vehicles are not permitted on the temporary bridge and should use Seaside Terrace instead. Detour and wayfinding signage has been installed throughout the construction zone.

Construction began in December 2025 and will replace the 87-year-old bridge connecting Ocean Avenue to the Pier. The new structure will be seismically sound with improved features while preserving the character and scenic views of the historic route.

Edited by SMDP Staff