The Surfrider Malibu, a Casetta Hotel, has partnered with Aviator Nation Dreamland and Malibu Pier for Sunday Sessions, a two-part live music and lifestyle series that brings performances, vinyl sets, food and drink to four beachside stages.

The series returns Sunday, Aug. 9, with music and performances spanning Aviator Nation Dreamland, Malibu Pier and The Surfrider Roof Deck. Programming runs throughout the day, with the roof deck open from about 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is presented with support from Lola Blankets, SipMARGS, Red Bull, Los Sundays Tequila and others. The first session, held July 12, featured performances and sets from Zoe Smith, Ellie Blackburn, Rachell Rivas, Taylor John Williams and Saige Davis, along with activations from local Malibu partners. VIP guests had access to the roof deck for acoustic performances and a summer menu overlooking the Pacific.

General admission is free and open to all ages, with access to the Malibu Pier Stage, Dreamland Stage and Dreamland Patio. Guests 21 and older can buy VIP passes for exclusive access to The Surfrider Roof Deck and the Lola Blankets Lounge on Malibu Pier. VIP passes release the week before the event, along with lineup details. August artists will be announced the week prior.

Guests staying at The Surfrider automatically receive access to all ticketed VIP experiences. Travelers and locals can book a special room rate using code SSS26. Friends of The Surfrider and Casetta receive 10% off their stay and two complimentary VIP tickets, subject to availability.

Highlights include acoustic performances and full bar and food service on The Surfrider Roof Deck; afternoon-through-sunset performances on the Malibu Pier Stage; a day-to-night lineup on the Dreamland Stage; DJ vinyl sets on the Dreamland Patio; and the Lola Blankets Lounge, a VIP space with side-stage Pier views, a private bar and oceanfront seating.

The venues line Pacific Coast Highway: The Surfrider Malibu at 23033, Malibu Pier at 23000 and Aviator Nation Dreamland at 22969. Parking is limited and first-come, first-served; rideshare is encouraged.

For tickets and lineup information, visit the Sunday Sessions site: https://www.tixr.com/groups/dreamland/events/sunday-sessions-aug-9-196029

Edited by SMDP Staff