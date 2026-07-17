A routine traffic stop near the 300 block of Pico Boulevard led to the recovery of a loaded firearm and the arrest of a passenger, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle at about 11:25 p.m. on July 7 after observing traffic violations, police said. During the investigation, they found a loaded Glock 22 concealed in the front passenger's waistband. The firearm had a round chambered and was equipped with an extended magazine loaded with 21 additional rounds.

Officers also recovered marijuana and a ski mask from the passenger, according to police.

The passenger was arrested on weapons-related charges. The driver was cited for the traffic violations and released.

Police said traffic enforcement continues to play a role in identifying illegal firearms in the community.

Edited by SMDP Staff