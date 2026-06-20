Turtles welcomed to the Promenade

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pizzeria officially opened on Saturday with lines up and down the block and an appearance by the turtles themselves.

The Santa Monica location is one of three TMNT pizzerias announced globally by Paramount, with the others slated for Monterrey, Mexico, and São Paulo, Brazil. Paramount unveiled the pizzerias in February as part of a sweeping franchise expansion led by Josh Silverman, who was brought aboard last fall as president of global products and experiences after stints at Disney, Marvel, and Mattel. Silverman described the restaurants as part of a broader push to extend the Turtles brand across consumer products and location-based entertainment.

The store is located at 1444 Third Street Promenade