Venice Beach will become one of Los Angeles’ biggest stages during the FIFA World Cup, welcoming thousands of fans from around the globe for the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Venice Beach July 10 to 11. The two-day celebration will bring quarterfinal match broadcasts, internationally recognized DJs, live entertainment, cultural programming and an anticipated boost for local businesses, while showcasing Venice’s unique beach culture and community spirit to an international audience ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

More than a sports viewing experience, organizers say the activation is designed to create an affordable way for fans who aren’t attending matches in person to experience the energy of the world’s largest sporting event while highlighting Venice as one of Los Angeles’ premier destinations for global events.

For local restaurants, retailers and hospitality businesses, the Fan Zone is also expected to generate thousands of additional visitors during one of the busiest weekends of the tournament, further positioning Venice Beach as one of Los Angeles’ premier destinations during the FIFA World Cup while helping build momentum toward the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Venice Beach is back as LA's biggest public attraction, and events like the FIFA Fan Zone don't just create excitement around the world's most watched sporting event - they deliver real benefits for our local economy by inviting thousands of visitors through the doors of our restaurants, shops, hotels and small businesses. We're proud to showcase the creativity, energy, and entrepreneurial spirit that make Venice so special while demonstrating that our beachfront community has been transformed to welcome the world," said Councilwoman Traci Park

Three months ago, the future of the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Venice Beach was uncertain after the original organizers stepped away from the project and returned the activation to FIFA, then event producer Jon Besant received a phone call. “I had 48 hours to decide,” Besant said. “Twenty of those hours I was in the air flying to Dubai.”

Today, that whirlwind decision has become the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Venice Beach, one of 10 official FIFA World Cup Fan Zones across the Los Angeles region, bringing the tournament experience to one of Southern California’s most iconic waterfront destinations.

The Fan Zone is being produced through a partnership between event producer Besant, John Cohn, founder of Venice Soleil, and longtime Venice resident Suzanne Rijneveld, who joined forces to bring the activation to life under an accelerated three-month timeline. Working alongside Councilwoman Traci Park’s office, Los Angeles Recreation and Parks, coastal agencies and regional partners, the team transformed what had become an uncertain project into one of Southern California’s signature World Cup experiences.

The opportunity came during a community event on the beach. Besant recalls attending the release of rescued baby seals when he was approached by Councilwoman Park, who asked whether he would consider leading the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Venice Beach. “I had 48 hours to make the decision- It was one of the biggest opportunities of my career," he said.

For Besant, whose background includes producing FIFA Fan Zones, festivals and major entertainment events throughout the United Kingdom and Dubai, the Venice activation also marks the beginning of a new chapter after relocating to Los Angeles two years ago. “It’s been an incredibly mentally challenging thing to do this in three months,” he said. “But it’s the reason I moved here.”

Rather than simply creating another sports watch party, Besant said the vision was to create an event that feels authentically Venice. “I’m excited that tickets are being purchased by multicultural audiences,” he said. “I’m excited that it’s an affordable option for people who can’t go to the matches. We’re bringing together talent from across the Westside and internationally. It’s something the Venice community needs.”

The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Venice Beach will feature three FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match broadcasts over two days, complemented by a lineup of internationally recognized DJs and performers.

Friday’s Official Watch Party will feature performances by Charly Jordan, Ravidrums, Tony Perry, Jon Besant and Jimmy Bell, with former MLS Cup champion, and Views FC Founder Rodney Wallace serving as host. Saturday’s lineup continues with Niko Rubio, Tony Perry, Ravidrums, Martyn Sayer and Nam Goody, along with a special guest yet to be announced. Organizers say the mix of international and Westside talent reflects the multicultural spirit of Venice Beach itself.

For Wallace, returning to the World Cup in a new role carries special meaning. "Soccer has taken me places I could only dream about - now I have the chance to experience the World Cup from a different persepctive by bringing fans together to cleebrate the sport that has given me so much."

General admission tickets begin at $25 for Friday and $55 for Saturday, while children are admitted free. Organizers say more than 10,000 tickets have already been sold.

While the July 10-11 Fan Zone anchors Venice’s official FIFA programming, organizers are also planning a complimentary community celebration on Sunday, July 19, timed to coincide with the FIFA World Cup Final. The complimentary July 19 Block Party will feature World Cup Final-themed programming during the morning before transitioning into an afternoon dance music festival celebrating the conclusion of the tournament. Additional entertainment and programming details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Besant believes the July 19 celebration represents something much larger than the tournament itself. “I think it’s a really good platform for the Olympics to show what this community can do together,” he said. “Parks, beaches, harbors - we’ve all had to come together.”

That vision aligns closely with Los Angeles’ preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, positioning Venice not only as one of the city’s most recognizable neighborhoods, but also as a future gathering place for international sporting and cultural events.

The Venice activation also builds on the neighborhood’s growing role during the World Cup. U.S. Soccer established its Soccer House, presented by Bank of America in Venice Beach, welcoming thousands of supporters through public watch parties, concerts, player appearances and community programming. "U.S. Soccer House, presented by Bank of America, gave fans a place to experience the FIFA World Cup beyond the stadium. Throughout the tournament, tens of thousands of fans came together in Venice Beach to watch matches, connect with one another, and celebrate the game. Seeing that energy firsthand reinforced what we've long believed, that soccer has a unique ability to bring people together. Experiences like U.S. Soccer House help deepen fans' connection to our teams and the sport, and that's how we'll continue growing the game and building an even stronger soccer culture in the United States,” said U.S. Soccer Federation's Chief Commerical Officer David Wright.

Organizers say these activations are helping establish Venice Beach as one of Southern California’s signature soccer destinations while introducing international visitors to one of Los Angeles’ most recognizable cultural landmarks.

Wallace believes Venice Beach is the ideal backdrop for an event celebrating the world's games. "Venice Beach represents creativity, culture, diversity, and expression. There isn't a better place to celebrate a tournament that brings the entire world together," he said.

For local businesses, the impact extends well beyond the tournament. The Fan Zone is expected to bring thousands of additional visitors to neighborhood restaurants, hotels, retailers and small businesses while demonstrating Venice’s ability to host world-class events in advance of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

For Besant, Cohn and Rijneveld, however, success isn’t measured only by attendance. It is about demonstrating what can happen when a community comes together under pressure to create something meaningful.

While this summer marks Venice Beach’s first official FIFA Fan Zone, the three partners say they hope it becomes the foundation for future international sporting and cultural events, ensuring Venice remains one of Los Angeles’ defining gathering places long after the final whistle blows. “Venice has always been a place where cultures meet,” Besant said. “The World Cup gives us the chance to show that spirit to the world.”

The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Venice Beach will take place July 10-11 at Windward Plaza. Information, tickets and the latest entertainment lineup are available at venicebeachfwc26.com.