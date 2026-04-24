The Chameleon Museum and Gallery, the first Los Angeles institution dedicated to preserving the history of surf, skate, and snow culture, will hold its grand opening Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. at 6 Rose Ave. in Venice Beach. Admission is free.

Founded by Venice-based photographer Niles J. Buckner, the nonprofit museum occupies a storefront steps from the Venice Boardwalk and Venice Skatepark. Its permanent collection spans vintage surfboards, the Dogtown skateboarding revolution, and the origins of snowboarding, alongside photography, fine art, and rotating exhibitions from the Venice Beach Art Block.

Opening night will showcase work from nine artists with roots in the Venice and Santa Monica creative community, including boardwalk painter Mark Narens, photographer Kris Rose, and street artist Jason Sedillos. Special appearances by legendary hip-hop artists — names to be announced before the event — will add a live music element to the evening.

"Venice Beach shaped surf, skate, and snow culture for the entire world, but there's never been a permanent home to tell that story," Buckner said. "The Chameleon Museum changes that."

Central to the museum's mission is The Chameleon Initiative, a youth empowerment program offering free and low-cost programming covering creative skills, life skills, and action sports instruction in surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding.

"We want kids from Venice and across LA to walk in here and see a future they didn't know was possible," said Corey Naughton, executive officer and co-founder.

Regular museum hours begin April 30 at 11 a.m. More information and donation opportunities are available at chameleonmuseum.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff