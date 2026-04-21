In a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood where organizers say history is being steadily erased, a parade will wind its way through what remains of one of Los Angeles' oldest Mexican-American communities — and for Laura Ceballos, that act alone carries the weight of decades.

The Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival returns Saturday, May 2, to the Oakwood neighborhood, marking roughly 13 years since its revival in 2013 after lying dormant for nearly three decades. The free, family-friendly event steps off at 10 a.m. at California Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard, proceeding north on Lincoln, west on Rose Avenue and south on 7th Avenue before concluding at Oakwood Park, 767 California Ave., where a street festival runs until approximately 6 p.m.

The celebration is the work of Ceballos, a Venice native and Chicana community organizer and activist who resurrected the parade after it was discontinued around 1984 due to lack of funding. Ceballos, who has spent years working to preserve Mexican-American and Chicano history in Venice, frames the mission in unambiguous terms.

"History is constantly being erased," she said.

The parade's roots stretch to the 1960s, when it emerged alongside the Civil Rights Movement and the broader Chicano Movement. The holiday commemorates the Mexican Army's 1862 victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla — a victory that ultimately hindered French support for the Confederacy and contributed to the abolition of slavery in the United States.

That layered history is woven into every element of Saturday's programming. Aztec danzantes, charros on dancing horses, mariachi and banda ensembles, and Grupo La Rosa Folklórico under director Antonia Villalobos are all expected to perform. The Venice High School Band, Drill Team, Folklórico group and MEChA club will march alongside Santa Monica College cheerleaders and a Westside Classics lowrider procession. Live music comes from DJ Joey Bustamante, Venice rapper Baby Dog and the Rhythm Band. Lupita's Tacos, Tacos de Valiii and Oaxacana Taco Truck will provide food, with piñatas, raffles, face painting and a photo booth rounding out the festivities.

Ceballos also leads the Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument project, which aims to place a permanent marker at Windward Circle honoring the neighborhood's Latino heritage.

The choice of Oakwood Park as the festival's home is deliberate. Oakwood has long been the cultural heart of Venice's Mexican-American community, a neighborhood historically shared by Latino and Black families whose histories in the area run deep. But that demographic reality has shifted sharply. The neighborhood's Latino population has fallen from roughly 48% in 2000 to under a third today, while white residency has climbed past 70%. Affordable housing has vanished, rent-stabilized buildings have been demolished and longtime community anchors have been sold off.

Against that backdrop, the parade functions as something more than a festival. It is a living assertion — we were here, we are still here.

Organizers say the event also carries renewed urgency in the current political climate. With Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids continuing to harm community members and traumatize children, Ceballos and fellow organizers see public celebration of Chicano and Mexican heritage as vital to standing in solidarity with immigrant communities and uplifting community members.

The Brown Berets are among the groups expected to participate, alongside informational booths and community vendors.

For Venice locals, the event offers a chance to catch up with old friends and make new ones on familiar ground.

The parade and festival are free and open to the public.