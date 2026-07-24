Crews will continue Palisades Fire recovery work along Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard from July 27 through Aug. 2, with single-lane closures possible on PCH anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

The closures listed are planned, but others may occur. Motorists can check live conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

Along PCH from Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, the stretch from Temescal Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard has a reduced speed limit of 35 mph with cones and signage. From Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace, the road remains an active work zone subject to single-lane closures and a 25 mph limit.

Several potential closures are planned in active work zones. From just north of Las Flores Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard, crews will handle Las Flores Creek cleanup along with roadway, drainage and slope repairs. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, the right-turn lane from PCH onto Rambla Pacifico Street will be closed, though motorists can still turn onto Rambla Pacifico using the PCH thru-lane. Additional lane closures will occur only as needed.

From Pena Road to Tuna Canyon Road, crews reconstructing a retaining wall may reduce southbound traffic to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as needed. At the PCH and SR-27 intersection, Verizon trenching work may reduce PCH to one lane in both directions where crews are working from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

On Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27) from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive, motorists are advised to stay alert and take extra caution around blind curves in case of slowed traffic. A Caltrans work zone of less than a half mile, between postmiles 2.5 and 2.8, carries a 15 mph speed limit.

For SR-27 pavement rehabilitation, one-lane traffic control is in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, Monday night through Saturday morning, between just north of Happy Trail and PCH.

Closures are weather-permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays, use alternate routes during construction hours and note that fines can be doubled in a work zone.

Edited by SMDP Staff