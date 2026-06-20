Wildfire survivors urged to act before June 30 SBA loan deadline as recovery workshops get underway

Homeowners and businesses affected by last year's Eaton and Palisades wildfires are running out of time to accept approved federal disaster loans, with a June 30 deadline fast approaching — even as new workshops and expanded mortgage relief aim to help survivors navigate the long road to rebuilding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is urging approved borrowers to complete the final steps to accept their disaster loan funds before the end of the month. The agency has approved nearly 13,000 applications for more than $3.4 billion in disaster assistance following the January 2025 wildfires, making the Los Angeles region the largest recipient of SBA disaster assistance in Fiscal Year 2025. Despite that record level of approvals, only about $1 billion has actually been disbursed to date.

Borrowers can accept their loans through the MySBA Loan Portal at MySBA.sba.gov, by scheduling an appointment at appointment.sba.gov, or by visiting one of two local recovery centers in person. Walk-in assistance is available at the Pali Hub, 15239 La Cruz Dr. in Pacific Palisades, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at the Eaton Fire Collaborative's Collaboratory, 540 W. Woodbury Rd. in Altadena, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. After June 30, approved but undisbursed loans will only be available on a case-by-case basis.

Separately, wildfire survivors seeking to navigate the permitting process can attend a free virtual workshop hosted by LA County Recovers. The Rebuilding Together Virtual Workshop, originally scheduled for an earlier date, will now be held Friday, July 10, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. via Zoom. The session will cover the Unified Permit Process and include a live demonstration of how to submit a County Disaster Recovery Permit application, use the applicant dashboard and manage documents. An extended question-and-answer period is also planned. Registration is open now.

For homeowners seeking mortgage relief, the California Housing Finance Agency's CalAssist Mortgage Fund has been expanded to offer up to 12 months of mortgage payments — a fourfold increase from the program's original three-month cap — with assistance up to $100,000 that does not need to be repaid. The program pays mortgage servicers directly on behalf of eligible homeowners whose primary residences were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by a qualifying disaster. Homeowners who previously received three months of assistance are eligible for additional support to bring their total to a full year. Assistance is available to homeowners who are current on their mortgage, in forbearance or behind on payments.

A free in-person CalAssist workshop is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Altadena Community Center, 730 E. Altadena Dr. Homeowners can also apply at the CalAssist website or by calling 800-501-0019.

For more information on SBA disaster assistance, survivors can call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial 7-1-1 for telecommunications relay services. ADA and Title VI accommodations for the July 10 permit workshop are available by contacting LA County Public Works at 626-940-7998.