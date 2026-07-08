Assemblymember and Democratic Caucus Chair Rick Chavez Zbur, D-Hollywood, welcomed new community college investments in California's 2026-27 state budget, including enhanced Proposition 98 Block Grant funding expected to benefit Santa Monica College and the Los Angeles Community College District.

Zbur said he advocated for the funding during budget negotiations, citing the role colleges like SMC play in preparing students for transfer, workforce training and lifelong learning. The block grant is a flexible source colleges can use for academic programs, student services, technology and campus operations.

"Santa Monica College is one of the premier community colleges in California and serves thousands of students every year who are working toward a degree, transferring to a four-year university, or preparing for high-demand careers," Zbur said. "I was proud to advocate for these investments because they open doors for millions of students, and investing in their success is an investment in the future of our workforce and our economy."

The final budget provides new Proposition 98 investments statewide, including $120.7 million for deferred maintenance; increased flexible block grant funding; $213.7 million ongoing for enrollment growth; $438.3 million ongoing for a 4.31% cost-of-living adjustment through the Student Centered Funding Formula; and $408.3 million one-time to fully repay prior funding deferrals. Additional money supports dual enrollment, apprenticeships, Dreamer Resource Centers, LGBTQ Resource Centers, workforce development and student success programs.

The agreement provides roughly $2.7 billion more in Proposition 98 funding for schools and community colleges over the next two fiscal years than the governor's May Revision proposed, while committing to repay $3.9 billion in deferred obligations.

SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery commended the investment and thanked Zbur for his advocacy. "These funds will help our students to fulfill their aspirations and will help SMC put our life-changing mission into action," she said.

Edited by SMDP Staff