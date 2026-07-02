SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town celebrates the historic 100th anniversary of the Mother Road with a packed holiday schedule of parades, park festivals, and coastal celebrations.

Point Break Night Market: This night market is part block party, part food fest, and part group crafting session. Thursday, July 2, 6 - 9:30p.m., Venice https://partiful.com/e/ctKjbUCVESmEcrsXzPW3

Penmar Sunset Sessions Independence Day Weekend: They are getting patriotic for Independence Day by having the Red Bull Air Force drop parachutes over this Friday’s Sunset Session. Friday, July 3, 4 - 9p.m., https://www.instagram.com/p/DaJyCK1shwC/

Annual Main St. 4th of July Parade: The parade kicks off at 9:30a.m. at Marine St. and Main St., traveling North toward City Hall & Tongva Park. You can watch the parade anywhere along the Main St. route that includes classic cars, community organizations, city leaders, and more. The official parade grandstand will be located in front of the Ocean Park Library at the corner of Ocean Park and Main St. Multiple Main St. shops will be open in support of the community, including Rabano, Edgemar, Papille Gustative, Dolcenero Gelato, and Junior Cookies…please show them your support in return that day! https://www.santamonicaparade.com/

Pulse in the Park: Enjoy a high-energy, World Cup themed festival in Tongva Park, following the annual community Santa Monica 4th of July Parade on Main Street. The event features food from Level Up Burgers and Ubatuba, a beer garden, face painting, a photo booth, family-friendly activities in partnership with Santa Monica Family YMCA, live DJ sets, dance performances, and live music from The Jane Fondas. Saturday, July 4, 11:30a.m. - 3:00p.m. santamonicacup.com/events/sunset-sessions

Venice 4th of July: The city of Venice’s official celebration will have fireworks, a duck race, local eats, and a DIY regatta! 🎆 instagram.com/p/DZbJTaKG37s

Marina del Rey 4th of July Fireworks: Prime viewing spots are at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village, both of which offer synchronized music during the fireworks show. The fireworks will be shot from a barge off the Marina’s south jetty. Saturday, July 4, 9:00 - 9:20p.m. More details here.

Pacific Palisades 4th of July Concert & Drone Show: The evening kicks off with a massive live music concert featuring local rock mainstays, followed by a state-of-the-art, synchronized aerial drone light show illuminating the night sky over the Palisades. Advanced tickets are mandatory via palisades4th.org. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., Palisades Charter High School Stadium, 15777 Bowdoin St.

Fourth of July Poolside Party at Viceroy Santa Monica: The Dream is an Independence Day pool party inspired by summer nostalgia and carefree beachside afternoons, bringing a lively holiday energy to the hotel’s pool deck from 2–8 p.m. 1819 Ocean Ave. More details here.

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, July 3, starting at 5p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

Ina Bakes Independence Day Pop‑Up: Kick off the holiday weekend with something sweet. We’re baking up seasonal favorites and festive, patriotic pastries — perfect for barbecues, beach days, and backyard celebrations. Menu/pre‑order available. Saturday, July 4, 9a.m. – 2p.m., 535 Rose Ave, Venice Inabakes.com/shop

Not No Bar on Main St. Listed as One of the Top Bars in LA: This Infatuation list glows about the newish hot spot, stating, "Though everybody inside this crowded Santa Monica spot will be eating bubbly-crusted pizza, don’t be fooled. Not No is a cocktail bar first. Dates smoosh up against the bar with coupes in hand while groups of friends lounge on two-tops and booths like the Feast of Dionysus. Euro disco thumps over the hi-fi system while a couple of cooks twirl pizza dough in the open kitchen. It’s loud, a little messy, and a lot of fun. This is the kind of place you might stop into for a quick drink and end up staying for a while, sipping on tropical-leaning cocktails, like the rum-based Curry Killer laced with coconut and green curry, or the House Of Learned Doctors with aquavit, kiwi, and fennel."

Newly Opened: West Side Oyster Club on Ocean Ave.: “Santa Monica Gets a New Seafood Concept Just in Time for Summer” with this new restaurant taking over the former Blue Plate Oysterette space. The husband-wife entrepreneurs and Santa Monica residents are focusing on a casual-meets-luxury seafood concept that’s as serious about its caviar offerings as its restaurant’s laidback, beach city spirit. 1355 Ocean Ave. More details here.

Jeni’s New Summer Flavors: Flavors launching July 2 include Campfire S’mores (Marshmallow & toasted sugar ice cream with gooey chocolate and graham cracker cookies), Strawberry Pretzel Pie (Pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce in cream cheese ice cream), and Hibiscus Chilli Punch Sorbet.

Further Afield: If you’re hoping to enjoy fireworks on the fourth of July, here are some of the best spots in the city for displays: The Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Dodger Stadium, and the dock at Marina Del Rey.

Looking Ahead: COAST Open Streets Festival (7/19); State of the City Event (7/23); National Night Out (8/4)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: 4th of July Weekend Happenings!