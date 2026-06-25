SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the massive Pier 360 Beach Festival, a late-night Pride dip at the Beach House, World Cup fan zones, and fresh summer pop-ups, and much more!

Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club "Last Call": The massive, immersive FIFA World Cup™ fan hub on the Pier deck is officially wrapping up its local run this Thursday. This Thursday is the final chance to try the "bouncer-goalkeeper" entry mechanic, test skills against the virtual Lionel Messi G.O.A.T. challenge, or check out the Solomon-designed Player of the Match Trophy. Thursday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub

World Play Zone at the Metro Station: The E Line Downtown Station Lot is transforming into a family-friendly World Cup activation featuring soccer challenges, skill stations, and interactive play. Weekends, June 11–28 santamonicacup.com/events/junior-junction

Annenberg Beach House World Cup Fun & Watch Party: Enjoy a mix of soccer-inspired activities and World Cup-themed arts, crafts, and games for all ages, plus livestreaming of the Türkiye vs. USA and Paraguay vs. Australia matches. Thursday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-cup-fun-watch-party-tickets-1988664251309

Danny McBride discussing collection of stories, Thrilling Tales of Modern Men: Stories: An addictive, unpredictable, darkly hilarious collection of stories from Danny McBride—the beloved creator and star of The Righteous Gemstonesand Eastbound & Down. Thursday, June 25, 8p.m., New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/danny-mcbride/

PRIDE Sunset Swim at Annenberg Community Beach House: Enjoy a night swim in the historic and heated pool with music, pool floaties, complimentary s’mores while supplies last and hands-on crafts like zine making and bead bracelet making with Lavender Art Club. Friday, June 26, 6-9 p.m., 415 PCH https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4t5bbtx51qbmc2f2t0s0csg0cb/202606261800

Sunrise Hike: GorpGirls is teaming up with FP Movement for a sunrise ascent up Sandstone Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains. 👟 Saturday, June 27 instagram.com/p/DZSmPdDgBVP/?img_index=2

Santa Monica Pier 360 Beach Festival: Celebrates the ultimate SoCal beach lifestyle with a free, all-ages day of fun at the iconic pier. From ocean sports competitions and live music to food, drinks, games, and brand activations, the festival brings together thousands for nonstop beachside energy. There will be some epic competition through a variety of disciplines on sand and sea, including paddleboard races, ocean swims, beach volleyball, skateboarding, and strongman competitions. Saturday & Sunday, June 27 & 28, 9a.m. - 5p.m., Santa Monica Pier santamonicapier.org/pier360

Golden Hour at Third Street Promenade: Designed to complement the Pier fan experience with free pre- and post-match activities, Golden Hour features exhibitors, fan experiences, local vendors and more. Saturday, June 27 (also July 10). santamonicacup.com/events/golden-hour

Wizard School at the Getty Scavenger Hunt: Explore the magical side of the Getty Center on a hunt for art and artifacts that recall the fantastic beasts and enchanting adventures of the wizardly world. You will find art and artifacts that remind you of forbidden forests, Dementors, House mascots, Death Eaters, the Dark Lore, and more. Saturday, June 27, 4 p.m. watsonadventures.com/hunt/the-wizard-school-los-angeles-scavenger-hunt/

The Abbot Kinney One (a one-miler taking over Abbot Kinney Boulevard to support the community): This USATF-certified, one-mile running event will take place on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California and provides runners of all levels an opportunity to race down one of the most iconic streets in LA. Sunday, June 28 abbotkinneyone.com

2026 Sunday Funday Pool Parties at Marina del Rey Hotel: Sip, savor, and soak up the SoCal sun with refreshing drink specials, sizzling BBQ bites, and nonstop DJ vibes this summer. And every week there is a different beverage partner. Sundays, June 28 - Sept. 6, 13534 Bali Way eventbrite.com/e/2026-sunday-funday-pool-parties-at-marina-del-rey-hotel-tickets-1990599105510

Dip at Dusk: A dip in the ocean at dusk might be just what the doctor ordered! 🌊Sunday, June 28, 7p.m., Lifeguard Tower 28 instagram.com/p/DZp4nGijgIm/?img_index=3

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Viceroy Monthly Mixology Class - The Modern Matcha: You’ll learn how to craft signature drinks—from smooth matcha martinis to bright, citrusy margaritas—while exploring creative twists and techniques. Enjoy a relaxed, social atmosphere as you whisk, shake, and sip your way through a fresh, feel-good cocktail experience. 🍵 Sunday, June 28, 4p.m., 1819 Ocean Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monthly-mixology-class-the-modern-matcha-tickets-1988940015126

Lula Cocina Mexicana Marks 35 Years on Main St: The “Main Street fixture known for regional Mexican cooking and its margaritas, will celebrate 35 years in business with a community fiesta. The celebration, billed as a thank-you to longtime patrons, will feature mariachis, a photo booth, food and drink specials and prizes all night. Wednesday, July 1, 2720 Main St. https://www.smdp.com/lula-cocina-mexicana-marks-35-years-on-santa-monicas-main-street/

Main St.'s Chef Dave Beran Named Best Chef in California by James Beard Awards: At Seline, Beran, who is an alumnus of Alinea in Chicago, crafts an intricate tasting menu that pulls from his L.A. surroundings, fine dining training and Midwestern roots. Pasjoli is his more casual French neighborhood bistro. He walked to the stage to thank those in his life who’ve supported and inspired him, especially through hardship. A smiling man in a white chef's jacket and black apron Seline and Pasjoli chef Dave Beran was just named the best chef in the state of California. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times) “This has probably been the most difficult year and a half of my life professionally, personally,” he said. “There were points in it where I didn’t know where I’d end up. I didn’t know if I’d wake up and we wouldn’t have restaurants the next day. I didn’t know if I’d be capable of going to the restaurants the next day. Moments like that, you look around and you look within and you dig deep, and you realize that what you need more than anything are the people in your life.” https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2026-06-15/la-chef-is-named-best-in-california-by-james-beard-foundation

A totally official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizzeria is ready to cowabunga: This NBC4 report covers the new super popular pizzaria at 1444 3rd St. Promenade. https://www.nbclosangeles.com/the-scene/a-totally-official-teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-pizzeria-is-ready-to-cowabunga/3905457/

Further Afield: Mish Deli: If your idea of a Jewish deli is limited to overbearing grandmothers and towering pyramids of rye, Chef Eric Greenspan and restaurateur Bill Chait are blowing that up. This "new-school" deli drops the standard nostalgia in favor of a massive, global exploration of flavors. Yes, there is legendary hardwood-smoked pastrami, lox, and Montreal-style wood-fired bagels, and a killer pastry program helmed by MasterChef winner Dara Yu but there is soooo much more! It's absolutely worth traveling East of the 405 for! 127 S. La Brea Ave. theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/mish

Looking Ahead: Main St. July 4th Parade (7/4); COAST Open Streets Festival (7/19); National Night Out (8/4)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Sun, Sand, and Pier 360