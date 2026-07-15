Divine Vintage, the Montana Avenue wine bar and boutique known for its globally sourced wines and intimate neighborhood atmosphere, has launched an expanded food program built around shareable small plates, artisanal cheeses and meats and a new lineup of signature flatbread pizzas.

The move marks a deliberate step for a business long identified primarily as a wine destination. Founder Jennifer Rush said the decision grew out of what she was seeing at the door.

"We noticed so many people were coming in before or after dinner, and asking for food with our fantastic wines, so we decided to launch a menu that totally complements, is delicious and light," Rush said. Drawing on her background with the Blue Plate restaurants, she added that she was "so excited to create a new menu based on food we love."

At the center of the menu is a collection of flaky flatbread pizzas that have quickly become guest favorites. Standouts include the Funghi & Kale, layered with wild mushrooms, truffle and parmesan, and the Spicy Salami, which pairs tomato sauce, fior di latte and salami with honey for a balance of heat and sweetness. Margherita and Prosciutto & Burrata flatbreads round out the flatbread selection, alongside small plates such as burrata with garden tomatoes, house greens with oregano vinaigrette, Spanish white anchovies, and Italian nachos topped with prosciutto and parmesan.

The food was introduced to complement the wine, but Rush said it has taken on a life of its own.

"We launched it to complement, but we are finding it is a draw on its own," she said. She recalled a family with small children who returned repeatedly for the thin-crust pizzas and tapas — and, for the adults, a glass of wine. "We were excited that they liked the food so much, they came for that specifically," Rush said.

The expanded menu also introduces a rotating specialty cheese program featuring three curated cheeses sourced from around the world each month. Chosen to complement the wines in Divine Vintage's monthly wine club, the cheeses are served with accompaniments such as quince paste, strawberry lemongrass jam and honeycomb, creating a tasting experience that shifts alongside the wine list. A recent addition was a truffle brie the founders discovered in France that Rush said is hard to find in the United States.

The culinary additions build on Divine Vintage's wine club, which has become a cornerstone of the business. For $75 a month, members receive two premium bottles curated by wine expert Nick Dumergue, who selects unusual wines from lesser-known regions and producers. Membership also includes monthly pickup parties, discounts at Divine Vintage and Blue Plate Taco, and access to exclusive wines and educational tastings. Dumergue, a Decanter World Wine Awards judge, curates the program with an emphasis on accessibility and exploration.

Rush described the atmosphere she wants guests to feel as something increasingly rare in a fast-moving city.

"Our goal has always been to create a space where people feel encouraged to slow down, discover new wines, and connect over food and conversation," she said. "The new food program brings another layer to that experience. Whether you're stopping in for a glass and a flatbread or spending the evening exploring wines with friends, we want Divine to feel warm, exciting, and endlessly discoverable."

Asked how she creates that feeling, Rush pointed to "good old-fashioned hospitality," noting that the business is regarded by many as a "wine community center" with loyal regulars who have become friends. The back patio, she said, has "a feeling of being on vacation." She has also noticed guests working on laptops during the day over food and wine, prompting an idea for a daytime concept she calls "Wine Works."

Divine Vintage has continued to experiment with events, including pop-ups such as an oyster night that Rush called an homage to the Blue Plate Oysterette, and a monthly sushi and sake class, the next of which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Located in a cottage-style space on Montana Avenue, Divine Vintage pairs its wine program with vintage fashion, jewelry and an eclectic design aesthetic that has made it one of Santa Monica's more distinctive gathering places. The new food menu is available Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.divinevintage.com or follow @divinevintagesm on Instagram.