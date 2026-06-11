When Santa Monica High School student Max Alvarez looked through his collection of photographs, he didn't see a city in decline. He saw beach days, friendships, sunsets and Friday night football games.

That vision became "I Still Love SM," a photography exhibit that drew students, teachers, educators, professional photographers, local business owners and longtime community members to The Albright on the Santa Monica Pier for an opening that stretched well past sunset as guests lingered, talked and reconnected.

"When I looked through my photos, I realized they told a different story," Alvarez said. "They showed friendships, community, sunsets, beach days, and all the moments that make Santa Monica feel like home. That's what inspired 'I Still Love SM.' I wanted to share the side of Santa Monica that reminds people there's still so much to love here."

The exhibit centered on Alvarez's photographs and an artist statement that several guests became emotional while reading. In it, the teenager acknowledged the difficult years his hometown has weathered — a pandemic, wildfires, crime, homelessness and the closure of businesses — before turning toward the light.

"A lot of people look at Santa Monica now and only see the negatives," he wrote. "But I see more."

Alvarez, who has been carrying a camera with him daily for about two years, said his intimate familiarity with Santa Monica has shaped the way he sees it.

"Since I grew up here, I'm photographing Santa Monica from the perspective of someone who actually lives here," he said. "Over time, I started to notice moments and details that other people might walk past, and those are the photos I end up loving the most."

Among those photos, one stands out as Alvarez's personal favorite: a rainbow arching over Tower 24, captured during an early morning surf session.

"We were unloading boards and I looked up and there it was," he said. "I sprinted back to the car to grab my camera because I knew it wouldn't last. Every time I look at it, it reminds me how lucky I am to have grown up here and have these moments."

The opening drew strong support from the local education community, with immersion teachers from Edison Language Academy and faculty from Santa Monica High School turning out to celebrate their student. For Alvarez, having three teachers in particular in the room carried special meaning — each representing a different chapter of his life.

"Mr. Morales was my fifth grade teacher at Edison and he made school so much fun and always prepared us not just for school, but for life," Alvarez said. "Ms. LeVeaux is someone I've always been able to go to when I need advice — she pushes me toward things I might not try on my own. And Ms. Valentiner is like a second mom and has been a big part of my Spanish Immersion journey for years. Seeing them all together in one room made me feel so supported."

SAMOHI students arrived after sports practices and after-school commitments to fill the pier-front restaurant with the kind of youthful energy the exhibit was made for. Professional photographers and creatives from across Los Angeles also attended, alongside architects, hospitality professionals and multigenerational families from across the Santa Monica community.

The Albright provided a beautiful backdrop for the evening, with golden sunset light pouring through the restaurant. Local business Kimchi Avocado donated a candy installation, adding a festive touch to what became a full evening of conversation rather than a brief opening.

Prints from the exhibit were available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés — a cause that carries personal resonance for the Alvarez family, who hail from the same Asturias region of Spain as Andrés.

When asked whether Santa Monica is on its way back or simply becoming something different, Alvarez offered a measured but hopeful take.

"I think Santa Monica is changing, just like every city does," he said. "Even though it's right next to LA, it still feels like a small town. You run into people you know all the time, and there are a lot of things that make it unique. I think if people continue to stay involved and give back to the community, Santa Monica can become an even better version of itself."

His artist statement closed with words that seemed to resonate with nearly everyone in the room that evening:

"This isn't just a city. It's my town. And I still love it."