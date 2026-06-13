About 70 graduating seniors at Santa Monica High School received cultural stoles May 15 during the Legado Latino graduation celebration, an evening of mariachi music, folklórico dance and student recognitions that organizers said has grown each year since its founding.

The ceremony recognized each senior individually for academic achievement, leadership and contributions to the school community, with an emphasis on identity and personal growth alongside scholarship. Families, educators and community members gathered for speeches, performances and reflections on the students' journeys to graduation.

"This year, approximately 70 graduating seniors received the Legado Latino stole in recognition of their accomplishments and participation in the celebration," said Tania Cortés of the subclub Orgullo Oaxaqueño. "Each year, the number of students involved continues to grow, reflecting the powerful impact and strong sense of belonging that Legado Latino has cultivated on campus."

The celebration drew on the talents of several student subclubs operating under the Legado Latino umbrella, including Ritmo Latino, Orgullo Oaxaqueño, Cajitas con Amor, MEChA and Los Angelitos. Their performances and presence shaped much of the evening's program, organizers said.

"The evening was filled with pride, culture, unity, and inspiration," said Daniel Garcia of Ritmo Latino. He described an atmosphere in which students were recognized "not only for their academic achievements but also for their identities, stories, and the communities that helped shape them."

Jonathan Alvarado of MEChA said the event reflected years of work behind each diploma. Graduation, he said, "reflects years of sacrifice, perseverance, family support, and determination."

Legado Latino was founded by Dr. Guadalupe Mireles-Toumayan, whose role in the program was repeatedly cited by students throughout the evening. Many students refer to her as "Doctora."

"Doctora reminds us that our dreams are possible," said Agustín García of Latino Unidos. "She guides us, challenges us to do our best, and never lets us give up on ourselves. Because of her, many of us believe we can achieve goals that once seemed out of reach."

Mireles-Toumayan said the program is designed to help students integrate, rather than choose between, the cultures they navigate daily.

"Through dialogue, mentorship, cultural celebrations, and shared experiences, students learn that they do not have to choose between cultures," she said. The club affirms, she added, "that bilingualism, biculturalism, and diversity are not limitations but powerful assets that enrich academic journeys and future opportunities."

The evening also marked what organizers called a "full-circle moment" with the recognition of Jasson Martinez, a former student of Mireles-Toumayan who participated in the celebration years ago and now teaches mathematics at the school. Martinez serves as an adviser to several Legado Latino subclubs.

"Legado Latino has become much more than a student organization; it is a cultural home, a source of empowerment, and a space of affirmation," said Elena Policarpo of Orgullo Oaxaqueño.

Inclusion across cultures was also a theme of the program. Student Marko Said, who is not Latino, spoke in Arabic during the ceremony to share his own heritage, describing how he was welcomed into the organization to celebrate his background alongside classmates.

Danna Garcia of Cajitas con Amor said students grow through "mentorship, leadership development, cultural celebration, academic encouragement, and community service" as "leaders grounded in cultural awareness and social responsibility."

Beyond the May 15 ceremony, Legado Latino organizes programming throughout the school year, including observances of Hispanic Heritage Month, Día de Muertos, Mother's Day, Día del Niño and Cinco de Mayo, along with leadership workshops, mentorship and community service projects.

"These events highlight the richness of heritage, promote inclusion, and create opportunities for Latino students to share their identities, traditions, and stories with pride," said Milly Garcia of Legado Latino.

Parent volunteers, including Leticia, Claudia, María Loya and Magali, helped organize the celebration, organizers said. Collaborators from Inglewood High School and the Latino Donor Collaborative also participated, with LDC President Ana Valdez among those attending. Speakers at the event included Ángel Villaseñor, Dr. Rafael Vázquez, Oscar De La Torre, Mark Marín and Onofre Santiago.

Victor Salazar of Los Angelitos said the club offers students a safe and affirming environment in which navigating multiple cultures is reframed as a strength and a source of resilience. Caroline Torres said she hopes the broader community sees the celebration "as a powerful reflection of the strength, resilience, diversity, and limitless potential of our students."

In her closing remarks, Mireles-Toumayan said:

"Our culture is not something we leave behind as we pursue success; it is the foundation that gives us strength, resilience, and purpose. Every student here carries the stories, sacrifices, and dreams of generations before them. Tonight, we celebrate not only graduates, but future leaders who will continue opening doors for others while proudly honoring who they are and where they come from."