The Malibu City Council voted unanimously April 13 to extend its parking enforcement contract with LAZ Parking for three additional years and approved an immediate funding increase, citing increased enforcement needs that were identified as the program rolled out across the city.

The council authorized Mayor Bruce Silverstein to execute Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement with LAZ Parking California, LLC, expanding the scope of work and increasing total compensation to $3,762,557 for the full term of the agreement, which now runs through June 30, 2029.

The vote also approved a $135,000 increase to the current contract, which runs through June 30, 2026, bringing the two-year total to $1,228,164.

Since LAZ Parking launched the city's parking enforcement program on July 3, 2024, the team has issued 64,778 citations covering a wide range of violations, from obstructing roadways to unauthorized handicap parking. Through February 2026, the program had generated $2,833,128 in revenue. Citation revenue was $1,611,471 for fiscal year 2024-2025 and is on track to net $1.8 million in fiscal year 2025-2026, according to city staff.

"No additional appropriations are needed," city staff noted in the agenda report. Funding for the contract amendment is drawn from existing allocations within the Public Safety Services and Emergency Management budget.

Council member Doug Stewart, who said he felt like "one of the fathers of this" program before the contract was awarded, called the effort a success on multiple fronts. "This was a solution to all those problems," Stewart said, citing illegal parking on residents' driveways, blocked fire hydrants, and RVs along PCH. "The lucky thing about it is it has turned a profit — it's been revenue positive. So it solves our problems, it's added to the city's budget, and I just think it's a great structure."

Stewart made the motion to approve the contract extension.

Among the enforcement priorities that drove the program's profile was a crackdown on recreational vehicles along Pacific Coast Highway. City staff credited the program with significantly reducing the proliferation of RVs along the highway. Officers issued 603 oversized vehicle citations under the Malibu Municipal Code, along with 2,960 citations for parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant and 105 citations for parking in a fire lane — violations that city officials said directly support the city's strategic plan objective of reducing injury and fatal collision on Pacific Coast Highway.

Council member Marianne Riggins seconded the motion and praised the professionalism of LAZ Parking's staff. "I have nothing but compliments for your staff," Riggins said. "They're always polite and friendly and really try and problem solve." Riggins also expressed support for the city exploring a parking app to help direct visitors to available parking areas.

Council member Haylynn Conrad asked about the city's progress on establishing a tow yard before voting to approve. In discussing the prospect of a parking app, Conrad said: "It's kind of this weird roundabout way to make a buck when we don't have parking. So we don't have municipal parking in Malibu, so everybody else parks everywhere, and it's Helter Skelter."

Conrad also asked whether LAZ Parking officers had assisted the city during the Palisades Fire. Public Safety Director Susan Duenas confirmed they had, saying the team patrolled affected areas to serve as additional eyes and ears, calling the Sheriff's Department by radio when needed, before the city brought on Covered Six.

The contract extension expands both the team's headcount and its technological capabilities. Under the new scope of work, LAZ Parking will add one full-time parking enforcement officer to year-round operations and one seasonal hybrid officer — serving as both an enforcement officer and tow officer — from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year. A dedicated tow officer is slated to come on board in the contract's fourth year, coinciding with the city's development of a year-round impound yard at the Ioke Lot.

New equipment funded under the extension includes body cameras for all personnel, an additional patrol vehicle, and Starlink satellite internet service to ensure ticketing device connectivity throughout the city.

The three-year extension is estimated to cost approximately $2,534,393, broken down as $822,407 in year three, $843,444 in year four, and $868,542 in year five. Each year includes a $30,000 contingency fund available for special events requiring additional coverage.

The contract also broadens LAZ Parking's role during emergencies. Under an expanded scope of work, enforcement personnel and their vehicles can be deployed to assist the city's Emergency Operations Center at the direction of the EOC director.

The Public Safety Commission had reviewed the proposed extension at its Feb. 4 regular meeting and recommended the staffing increases ultimately adopted by the council.

The most common violation from July 2024 through February 2026 was failure to display front or rear license plates, which accounted for 43.7% of all citations issued, followed by failure to obey signs, curbs or markings at 23.1%, and expired registration at 9.8%.

The contract was originally signed June 10, 2024. Prior to that, parking enforcement in the city was handled exclusively by Volunteer on Patrol units. LAZ Parking California, LLC is a Connecticut limited liability company authorized to do business in California.