SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 04, 2026

By Editor
Sunny. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Today: ☀️ High 83° / Low 59°
Tomorrow: ☁️ High 79° / Low 58°

Memorial Park Plan
Rendering of the revised Memorial Park expansion plan in Santa Monica. (Photo Credit: City of Santa Monica)

Santa Monica Council Approves Scaled-Back Memorial Park Expansion to Address Budget Gap

Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a revised Memorial Park expansion plan, eliminating elevated tennis and pickleball courts to save $17M...READ

Santa Monica Council Debates Meeting Changes to Boost Access
Santa Monica City Council rejected 10 a.m. meetings but is exploring closed session changes, longer public comment times, and weekend town halls to increase public participation.
SMDPMatthew Hall
LA County Extends Eviction Protections Amid Immigration Raids
Los Angeles County now requires two months of unpaid rent before landlords can evict tenants in unincorporated areas, up from the previous one-month threshold.
SMDPMatthew Hall
LA Charity Director Accused of $5M Homeless Funds Fraud
Alexander Soofer, director of Abundant Blessings charity in Los Angeles, has pleaded not guilty to defrauding LAHSA of $5M meant for homeless services.
SMDPGuest Author
Santa Monica Mayor Chosen for National Urban Equity Fellowship
Santa Monica Mayor Caroline Torosis will join 7 other mayors in Harvard’s 2026 Just City Fellowship focused on urban equity, justice and reparative development.
SMDPMaaz Alin

LA County Wildfire Rebuilding to Generate Up to 209,000 Jobs
LA County’s 2025 Eaton and Palisades wildfires caused 19-26% job losses in affected areas, while rebuilding is expected to create up to 209,000 job-years in Los Angeles.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free Lunar New Year Festival at Santa Monica Place Feb 21
Santa Monica Place will host a free Lunar New Year celebration on February 21 with lion dances, martial arts performances, crafts, and red envelope promotions for Year of the Horse.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Feb 4 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Book Release for The Invasion of Pantomime by Tim Xonnelly

Beyond Baroque

Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM

681 Venice Blvd., Venice

Chasing Monarchs

Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center

Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM

1310 11th St, Santa Monica

TRAKTR RECORDS PRESENTS

Harvelle's Santa Monica

Thu. Feb 5 8:30PM

1432 4th St,, Santa Monica

Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop

Viola Floral Studios

Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM

1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica

Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage

Electric Lodge

Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM

1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Ryan Presents; the 90s!

Harvelle's Santa Monica

Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM

1432 4th St,, Santa Monica

Downtown Walking Tour

Hosteling Intl.

Sat. Feb 7 10:00AM

1436 2nd Street, Santa Monica

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Sat. Feb 7 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Editor

