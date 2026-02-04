Newsletter: Feb 04, 2026

Sunny. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Today: ☀️ High 83° / Low 59°
Tomorrow: ☁️ High 79° / Low 58°
First Up
Santa Monica Council Approves Scaled-Back Memorial Park Expansion to Address Budget Gap
Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a revised Memorial Park expansion plan, eliminating elevated tennis and pickleball courts to save $17M...READ
Close to Home
In Case You Missed It
Events
101 Broadway
Wed. Feb 4 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
Book Release for The Invasion of Pantomime by Tim Xonnelly
Beyond Baroque
Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM
681 Venice Blvd., Venice
Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center
Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM
1310 11th St, Santa Monica
Harvelle's Santa Monica
Thu. Feb 5 8:30PM
1432 4th St,, Santa Monica
Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop
Viola Floral Studios
Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM
1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica
Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage
Electric Lodge
Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM
1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Harvelle's Santa Monica
Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM
1432 4th St,, Santa Monica
Hosteling Intl.
Sat. Feb 7 10:00AM
1436 2nd Street, Santa Monica
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Sat. Feb 7 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Comments
Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.Sign in or Subscribe