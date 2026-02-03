Newsletter: Feb 03, 2026

Sunny to partly cloudy.
Today: 🌤️ High 72° / Low 59°
Tomorrow: ☀️ High 83° / Low 60°
First Up
College Board meets Tuesday as school heads for fiscal cliff
Santa Monica College's Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday to address a financial crisis resulting in approximately 70 staff layoffs...READ
Close to Home
In Case You Missed It
Events
Memories & Movement Senior Club
Virginia Avenue Park
Tue. Feb 3 10:30AM
2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
West Los Angeles Regional Library
Tue. Feb 3 2:00PM
11360 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
101 Broadway
Wed. Feb 4 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
Book Release for The Invasion of Pantomime by Tim Xonnelly
Beyond Baroque
Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM
681 Venice Blvd., Venice
Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center
Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM
1310 11th St, Santa Monica
Harvelle's Santa Monica
Thu. Feb 5 8:30PM
1432 4th St,, Santa Monica
Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop
Viola Floral Studios
Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM
1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica
Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage
Electric Lodge
Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM
1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Harvelle's Santa Monica
Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM
1432 4th St,, Santa Monica
Comments
Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.Sign in or Subscribe