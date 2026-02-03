 Skip to content
SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 03, 2026

By Editor
Sunny to partly cloudy.
Today: 🌤️ High 72° / Low 59°
Tomorrow: ☀️ High 83° / Low 60°

First Up

Santa Monica College
Santa Monica College campus, where administrators are planning significant staff cuts to address a growing budget deficit.

College Board meets Tuesday as school heads for fiscal cliff

Santa Monica College's Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday to address a financial crisis resulting in approximately 70 staff layoffs...READ

Close to Home

LA County Wildfire Rebuilding to Generate Up to 209,000 Jobs
LA County’s 2025 Eaton and Palisades wildfires caused 19-26% job losses in affected areas, while rebuilding is expected to create up to 209,000 job-years in Los Angeles.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free Lunar New Year Festival at Santa Monica Place Feb 21
Santa Monica Place will host a free Lunar New Year celebration on February 21 with lion dances, martial arts performances, crafts, and red envelope promotions for Year of the Horse.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Matt Mahan’s campaign for California governor will be a voter litmus test
By Dan Walters, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. With the not-unexpected entry of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, the large field of candidates to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom is probably complete — and could very well shrink again. The run-up to this moment
SMDPcalmatters

In Case You Missed It

Malibu Council Advances Plans for Soccer Fields, Community Center
Malibu Council voted to develop temporary soccer fields at the Ioki property and continue design work on a multigenerational community center at Heathercliff
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free Big Blue Bus Rides in Santa Monica for Transit Equity Day
Big Blue Bus will provide free rides in Santa Monica on Feb. 4, 2026 for Transit Equity Day, honoring Rosa Parks’ birthday with the theme ‘Transit Moves Democracy’
SMDPMaaz Alin

Events

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Feb 3 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Walk-In Tutoring With Laurie

West Los Angeles Regional Library

Tue. Feb 3 2:00PM

11360 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Feb 4 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Book Release for The Invasion of Pantomime by Tim Xonnelly

Beyond Baroque

Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM

681 Venice Blvd., Venice

Chasing Monarchs

Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center

Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM

1310 11th St, Santa Monica

TRAKTR RECORDS PRESENTS

Harvelle's Santa Monica

Thu. Feb 5 8:30PM

1432 4th St,, Santa Monica

Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop

Viola Floral Studios

Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM

1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica

Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage

Electric Lodge

Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM

1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Ryan Presents; the 90s!

Harvelle's Santa Monica

Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM

1432 4th St,, Santa Monica

Read our PDF version
Editor

