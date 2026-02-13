 Skip to content
SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 13, 2026

By Editor
Published:
0 |
Sunny. High 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 51°
Tomorrow: 🌥️ High 65° / Low 52°

First Up

MAP
The preliminary study area spans from Will Rogers State Beach south to Torrance Beach along the Santa Monica Bay coastline. (Photo Credit: Courtesy)

Parks service says federal control of local beaches could spur new, protections, conservation efforts and economic activity

The National Park Service is conducting a congressionally mandated study on designating coastal areas from Will Rogers State Beach to Torrance Beach...READ

Close to Home

Facing ‘extinction vortex,’ California grants new protections to some mountain lions
By Rachel Becker, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Just weeks after a mountain lion wandered into San Francisco, state officials voted to permanently protect populations of the charismatic predators that prowl the coastal mountains between the Bay Area and the Mexican border.
SMDPCal Matters
California announces investigation into delayed evacuation orders during LA-area wildfire
California’s top prosecutor announced a civil rights investigation Thursday into how delayed evacuations impacted a historically Black community ravaged by one of last year’s deadly wildfires near Los Angeles. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the investigation was spurred by months of conversation with community members and fire survivors concerned about
SMDPAssociated Press
Instagram chief says he does not believe people can get clinically addicted to social media
Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta’s Instagram, testified Wednesday during a landmark social media trial in Los Angeles that he disagrees with the idea that people can be clinically addicted to social media platforms. The question of addiction is a key pillar of the case, where plaintiffs seek to hold
SMDPAssociated Press
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred optimistic major leaguers will play in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is optimistic that major leaguers will play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Manfred, speaking following an owners meeting Thursday, said there are still issues to resolve with the Major League Baseball Players Association before those Olympic aspirations are a reality, but “I think we’re a
SMDPAssociated Press

In Case You Missed It

Santa Monica, Malibu Representatives Face 2026 Election Challengers
Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and Councilwoman Traci Park face challengers in 2026 LA elections, with Pacific Palisades fire response and homelessness concerns driving opposition.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Malibu Council Halts Mobile Home Rent Changes Amid Public Outcry
Malibu officials postponed changes to mobile home rent control regulations after overwhelming opposition from residents and park owners at Monday’s council meeting.
SMDPMaaz Alin
New Roads Baseball Aims for Historic Fourth Coastal League Title
New Roads School’s varsity baseball team in Santa Monica seeks a fourth consecutive Coastal League championship, led by seniors Xavier Walker, Ellio LaPorta, and Asamino Spong.
SMDPGuest Author
Santa Monica Elks Raise $7,000 for Disabled Children’s Therapy
The Santa Monica Elks Lodge raised over $7,000 for disabled children’s therapy through their Mah Jong Mania fundraiser, which drew 60 participants for a day of play.
SMDPGuest Author

Events

Anti-Valentines Day Party at the Shore Hotel

The Shore Hotel

Fri. Feb 13 3:00PM

1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

Galentine's Day Celebration of Connection

Upper West

Fri. Feb 13 5:00PM

3321 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Sounds of Santa Monica | Valentine's Day Edition

Santa Monica Place

Fri. Feb 13 11:00AM

395 Santa Monica Pl,, Santa Monica

LOVE IS IN THE AIR at LouLou

Santa Monica Place

Sat. Feb 14 11:00AM

395 Santa Monica Pl,, Santa Monica

Love Lights the Pier: Ferris Wheel Serenade

Santa Monica Pier

Sat. Feb 14 4:30PM

200 Santa Monica Pier, Ste A, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Feb 15 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

The Gordons Improv Residency

Westside Comedy Theater

Mon. Feb 16 7:00PM

1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica

Karaoke Mondays at The Whaler

101 Broadway

Mon. Feb 16 12:00AM

CA 90401, Santa Monica

Food for Thought Book Club

Santa Monica College

Tue. Feb 17 11:15AM

1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

IMPROV 101: Intro to Improv (Tuesday Nights)

Tue. Feb 17 7:00PM

1424 4th Street, Santa Monica



0 |






