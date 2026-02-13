Newsletter: Feb 13, 2026

Sunny. High 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 51°
Tomorrow: 🌥️ High 65° / Low 52°
Parks service says federal control of local beaches could spur new, protections, conservation efforts and economic activity
The National Park Service is conducting a congressionally mandated study on designating coastal areas from Will Rogers State Beach to Torrance Beach...READ
Anti-Valentines Day Party at the Shore Hotel
The Shore Hotel
Fri. Feb 13 3:00PM
1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
Galentine's Day Celebration of Connection
Upper West
Fri. Feb 13 5:00PM
3321 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
Sounds of Santa Monica | Valentine's Day Edition
Santa Monica Place
Fri. Feb 13 11:00AM
395 Santa Monica Pl,, Santa Monica
Santa Monica Place
Sat. Feb 14 11:00AM
395 Santa Monica Pl,, Santa Monica
Love Lights the Pier: Ferris Wheel Serenade
Santa Monica Pier
Sat. Feb 14 4:30PM
200 Santa Monica Pier, Ste A, Santa Monica
Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset
Windward Plaza
Sun. Feb 15 12:00AM
1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Westside Comedy Theater
Mon. Feb 16 7:00PM
1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica
101 Broadway
Mon. Feb 16 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
Santa Monica College
Tue. Feb 17 11:15AM
1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
IMPROV 101: Intro to Improv (Tuesday Nights)
Tue. Feb 17 7:00PM
1424 4th Street, Santa Monica
