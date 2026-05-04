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Monday, May 4, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today 🌤️ 65º/54º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/55º

FIRST UP

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Santa Monica accepts $486,760 federal police grant with conditions amid dispute over DOJ mandates

The Santa Monica City Council voted Tuesday to accept a $486,760 federal grant for police de-escalation and crisis response training..READ

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Natalie Simpson

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