Monday, May 4, 2026

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Today 🌤️ 65º/54º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/55º
FIRST UP
Santa Monica accepts $486,760 federal police grant with conditions amid dispute over DOJ mandates
The Santa Monica City Council voted Tuesday to accept a $486,760 federal grant for police de-escalation and crisis response training..READ
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