Friday, June 5, 2026

Prediction markets are suggesting Nithya Raman will catch Spencer Pratt for second place in the Los Angeles Mayors race but election experts say that to do so, she'd have to gain votes at a rate significantly higher than vote totals have shown so far.

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Today 🌤️ 68º/61º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/61º

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One dead in Ocean Park fire

A man died Friday morning in an apartment fire near Ocean Park Blvd. The Santa Monica Fire Department...READ

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