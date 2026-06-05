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Friday, June 5, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Prediction markets are suggesting Nithya Raman will catch Spencer Pratt for second place in the Los Angeles Mayors race but election experts say that to do so, she'd have to gain votes at a rate significantly higher than vote totals have shown so far.

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/61º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/61º

FIRST UP

SMDP Photo

One dead in Ocean Park fire

A man died Friday morning in an apartment fire near Ocean Park Blvd. The Santa Monica Fire Department...READ

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Santa Monica Racist Attack Suspect Returns to Trial
Job Uriah Taylor, 28, faces trial in Santa Monica for a racially motivated 2023 attack that left one victim permanently disabled. California Supreme Court refused to hear his case.
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Two New Fried Food Spots Coming to Santa Monica Next Week
Raising Cane’s opens June 10 at Third Street Promenade, while The Win~Dow smashburger shop debuts June 9 on Montana Ave in Santa Monica.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Will Rogers 4th of July 5K/10K Returns to Pacific Palisades
The Palisades Will Rogers Fourth of July 5K/10K returns to Pacific Palisades on July 4 for its 49th year. Register now for the 10K, 5K, or Kids Fun Run.
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Election Results: 2026 Primary
California Primary 2026 — Results Statewide, Westside and Los Angeles County races. ✓ advances to the November runoff · ★ wins outright. Statewide California’s top-two primary. The two highest finishers — regardless of party — advance to the November runoff (✓). Governor ✓ Steve Hilton Rep 27.6%1,417,689 ✓ Xavier Becerra Dem 25.5%1,310,
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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