Monday, May 11, 2026

The Santa Monica Jazz Festival moved to Tongva Park over the weekend drawing music lovers from all. The event is part of an ongoing strategy by City Hall to burnish the city's reputation as an events an entertainment destination.
Partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 71º/57º
Tomorrow ☁️ 65º/58º
FIRST UP
Santa Monica's Oldest Flight School Marks 30 Years as Airport's 2028 Closure Looms
For three decades, Proteus Flight School has trained pilots at Santa Monica Airport, outlasting competitors and weathering regulatory shifts that shuttered other operators at the field... READ
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IN CASE YOU MISSED
Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.
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