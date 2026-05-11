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Monday, May 11, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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The Santa Monica Jazz Festival moved to Tongva Park over the weekend drawing music lovers from all. The event is part of an ongoing strategy by City Hall to burnish the city's reputation as an events an entertainment destination.

Partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 71º/57º
Tomorrow ☁️ 65º/58º

FIRST UP

Proteus Flight School faces uncertain future as Santa Monica Airport's 2028 closure approaches after 30 years of training pilots. (Courtesy Image)

Santa Monica's Oldest Flight School Marks 30 Years as Airport's 2028 Closure Looms

For three decades, Proteus Flight School has trained pilots at Santa Monica Airport, outlasting competitors and weathering regulatory shifts that shuttered other operators at the field... READ

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IN CASE YOU MISSED

False threats temporarily close Santa Monica High School
Santa Monica police investigated a potential threat at Santa Monica High School on Friday, determining it to be unfounded, officials said. Officers were notified at approximately 11:53 a.m. of a potential threat reported to school officials. School Resource Officers and additional personnel responded immediately, coordinating with administrators, who
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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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