Newsletter: Apr 17, 2026

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 56°
Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 74° / Low 57°
First Up
Santa Monica Approves Framework for Major Events Tied to World Cup, Olympics
The Santa Monica City Council voted unanimously 6-0 April 14 to authorize negotiations for a series of major event... READ
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Events
Bundy Triangle
Fri. Apr 17 5:00PM
1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles
$5 Community Dog Training Classes!
Virginia Ave Park
Sat. Apr 18 10:30AM
2200 Virgina Ave, Santa Monica
Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center)
Sat. Apr 18 9:00AM
2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica
Roman Garden: Seed Ball Workshop
Getty Villa
Sat. Apr 18 11:00AM
17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades
Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset
Windward Plaza
Sun. Apr 19 12:00AM
1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Commission on Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and the Environment
Civic Center Parking Structure
Mon. Apr 20 7:00PM
333 Civic Center Dr, Santa Monica
Memories & Movement Senior Club
Virginia Avenue Park
Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM
2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
101 Broadway
Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
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