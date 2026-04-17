Newsletter: Apr 17, 2026

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 56°

Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 74° / Low 57°

First Up

Council: Santa Monica Council approves event agreements and code changes for 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. (Courtesy Image)

Santa Monica Approves Framework for Major Events Tied to World Cup, Olympics

The Santa Monica City Council voted unanimously 6-0 April 14 to authorize negotiations for a series of major event... READ

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Events

Bundy Triangle Night Market Bundy Triangle Fri. Apr 17 5:00PM 1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles

$5 Community Dog Training Classes! Virginia Ave Park Sat. Apr 18 10:30AM 2200 Virgina Ave, Santa Monica

DadTime Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center) Sat. Apr 18 9:00AM 2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica

Roman Garden: Seed Ball Workshop Getty Villa Sat. Apr 18 11:00AM 17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset Windward Plaza Sun. Apr 19 12:00AM 1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Commission on Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and the Environment Civic Center Parking Structure Mon. Apr 20 7:00PM 333 Civic Center Dr, Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club Virginia Avenue Park Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica