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Newsletter: Apr 17, 2026

By Editor
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Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 56°
Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 74° / Low 57°

First Up

Olympics
Council: Santa Monica Council approves event agreements and code changes for 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. (Courtesy Image)

Santa Monica Approves Framework for Major Events Tied to World Cup, Olympics

The Santa Monica City Council voted unanimously 6-0 April 14 to authorize negotiations for a series of major event... READ

Close to Home

LA28 & Intuit Expand Olympic Procurement for LA Businesses
LA28 releases procurement plan directing 75% of spending to Greater Los Angeles region and 25% to small businesses for 2028 Olympic Games. Register at RAMPLA.org.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Applied Music Showcase - April 24
Santa Monica College Applied Music Showcase on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Broad Stage. Student performances in classical, jazz, and contemporary music. $10 tickets.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free Earth Day Film & Panel Event in Santa Monica | April 22
Free Earth Day at Emeritus event on April 22 in Santa Monica features eco-filmmaker screenings and panel discussion. 1:30-4 p.m. at SMC Emeritus Campus.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica Events: Pier Locals’ Night, Earth Day & Food Fests This Week
Santa Monica weekly guide: Santa Monica Pier Locals’ Night April 16, YMCA Healthy Kids Day, Parsons Dance, Earth Day events, Masters of Taste Food Fest, and more entertainment.
SMDPSean Besser

In Case You Missed It

Bill McKibben Brings Climate Action Message to Malibu
Bill McKibben, renowned climate journalist, speaks at Malibu Library Speaker Series on Earth Day, April 22 at Pepperdine University. Free event open to the public.
SMDPMaaz Alin
24 Arts & Culture Partners Selected for Santa Monica Events
Santa Monica announces 24 new arts and culture producing partners for community events and activations through 2030, including Ocean of Sound, Juneteenth celebrations, and more.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free Marimba Concert at Santa Monica College April 21
Masanga Marimba performs free at Santa Monica College on April 21 at 11:15 a.m. in the SMC Quad. A Musical Journey from Africa to Latin America features traditional instruments from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Guatemala, and Mexico.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Events

Bundy Triangle Night Market

Bundy Triangle

Fri. Apr 17 5:00PM

1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles

$5 Community Dog Training Classes!

Virginia Ave Park

Sat. Apr 18 10:30AM

2200 Virgina Ave, Santa Monica

DadTime

Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center)

Sat. Apr 18 9:00AM

2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica

Roman Garden: Seed Ball Workshop

Getty Villa

Sat. Apr 18 11:00AM

17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Apr 19 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Commission on Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and the Environment

Civic Center Parking Structure

Mon. Apr 20 7:00PM

333 Civic Center Dr, Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

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