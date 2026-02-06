Newsletter: Feb 06, 2026

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower.

Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 52°

Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 57°

First Up

Super Bowl features Santa Monicans on both teams

Kyle Williams, a 2020 graduate of St. Monica Preparatory in Santa Monica, will represent the city in this year's Super Bowl...READ

Close to Home

In Case You Missed It

Events

Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop Viola Floral Studios Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM 1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica

Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage Electric Lodge Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM 1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family Santa Monica History Museum Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM 1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Ryan Presents; the 90s! Harvelle's Santa Monica Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM 1432 4th St,, Santa Monica

Downtown Walking Tour Hosteling Intl. Sat. Feb 7 10:00AM 1436 2nd Street, Santa Monica

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family Santa Monica History Museum Sat. Feb 7 11:00AM 1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Craft Café & Supply Swap with Peo Vee Circular Library Sun. Feb 8 2:30PM 1221 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family Santa Monica History Museum Sun. Feb 8 11:00AM 1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset Windward Plaza Sun. Feb 8 12:00AM 1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice