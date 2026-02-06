 Skip to content
SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 06, 2026

By Editor
Published:
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. 
Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 52°
Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 57°

First Up

Super Bowl bound

Super Bowl features Santa Monicans on both teams

Kyle Williams, a 2020 graduate of St. Monica Preparatory in Santa Monica, will represent the city in this year's Super Bowl...READ

Close to Home

3 dead as driver crashes through Westwood market
Three people were killed Thursday when a silver sedan crashed through the 99 Ranch Market on the corner of Westwood Blvd and Rochester Ave. Several others are reported injured, with two said to be in serious condition. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed Thursday afternoon that all 3 victims killed
SMDPEditor
New transit housing bill revives California’s Democratic divisions over local control
By Nadia Lathan, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Just months after lawmakers enacted major reforms to speed up home and apartment building, a new proposal seeks to force even more cities to allow housing near major transit hubs. It has reignited divisions
SMDPCal Matters
Super Bowl Weekend in Santa Monica: Best Watch Parties & Events
Where to watch Super Bowl 2026 in Santa Monica? Find the best viewing parties at Perry’s Beach Club, Jameson’s, Barney’s Beanery, plus Ice Cream for Breakfast Day events.
SMDPSean Besser

In Case You Missed It

Two fatalities on PCH underscore persistent safety crisis
Two people died in separate incidents on Malibu roadways this week, highlighting an ongoing traffic safety emergency that has claimed dozens of lives in recent years despite millions of dollars in improvements. A single-vehicle crash on Malibu Canyon Road killed one person Wednesday morning after their vehicle went over the
SMDPMatthew Hall
EPA chief outlines Trump’s plan to speed up the rebuilding of homes after LA wildfires
Trump administration officials traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday to outline the president’s plan to override state and local rules and speed up the permitting process for the reconstruction of tens of thousands of homes destroyed by last year’s wildfires. Last week the president signed an executive order that the
SMDPAssociated Press
California judges defend their independence and the rule of law
When the rule of law is under attack, judges are among its natural defenders. But the very nature of their positions prevents them from doing or even saying much outside of their courtrooms. They have to avoid any appearance of bias or partisanship. That’s why it was so noteworthy,
SMDPCal Matters

Events

Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop

Viola Floral Studios

Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM

1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica

Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage

Electric Lodge

Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM

1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Ryan Presents; the 90s!

Harvelle's Santa Monica

Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM

1432 4th St,, Santa Monica

Downtown Walking Tour

Hosteling Intl.

Sat. Feb 7 10:00AM

1436 2nd Street, Santa Monica

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Sat. Feb 7 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Craft Café & Supply Swap with Peo Vee

Circular Library

Sun. Feb 8 2:30PM

1221 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Sun. Feb 8 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Feb 8 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

City Council Meeting

Santa Monica City Hall

Tue. Feb 10 5:30PM

1685 Main St., Santa Monica

