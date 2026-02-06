Newsletter: Feb 06, 2026

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower.
Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 52°
Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 57°
First Up
Super Bowl features Santa Monicans on both teams
Kyle Williams, a 2020 graduate of St. Monica Preparatory in Santa Monica, will represent the city in this year's Super Bowl...READ
Close to Home
In Case You Missed It
Events
Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop
Viola Floral Studios
Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM
1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica
Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage
Electric Lodge
Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM
1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Harvelle's Santa Monica
Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM
1432 4th St,, Santa Monica
Hosteling Intl.
Sat. Feb 7 10:00AM
1436 2nd Street, Santa Monica
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Sat. Feb 7 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Craft Café & Supply Swap with Peo Vee
Circular Library
Sun. Feb 8 2:30PM
1221 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Sun. Feb 8 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset
Windward Plaza
Sun. Feb 8 12:00AM
1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Santa Monica City Hall
Tue. Feb 10 5:30PM
1685 Main St., Santa Monica
