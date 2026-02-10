 Skip to content
SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 10, 2026

By Editor
Published:
0 |
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. 
Today: 🌧️ High 65° / Low 57°
Tomorrow: 🌧️ High 64° / Low 50°

First Up

Beach
SMDP Photo

National Park Service to hold public meeting on potential LA coastal park

The National Park Service is studying whether parts of the Los Angeles coastline—potentially including Santa Monica—should join the national park system...READ

Close to Home

Los Angeles Voters Shift Leftward, Reshaping City Politics
How LA’s electorate is trending more liberal and changing local elections, from council races to taxes, public safety and immigrant policy.
SMDPCal Matters
Santa Monica law could bypass Coastal Commission for housing
New legislation sponsored by Santa Monica would allow coastal cities to approve housing and transportation projects without California Coastal Commission permits.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Santa Monica-Malibu Schools Expand Camera Surveillance, Update Safety
SMMUSD is updating visitor policies and surveillance camera usage on Santa Monica-Malibu campuses to enhance security, with changes to be finalized February 19.
SMDPMaaz Alin

In Case You Missed It

Children’s Hospital LA Brings Top-Ranked Heart Care to Santa Monica
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is expanding to Santa Monica with specialty cardiology services starting January 26, offering pediatric and fetal heart care on the Westside.
SMDPMaaz Alin
California’s once soaring population has hit a plateau. So will its national political clout
By Dan Walters, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. The federal Census Bureau annually announces new population numbers for the country and its 50 states based on calculations of how births, deaths and migration have changed the numbers from July 1 to June
SMDPCal Matters
California State Parks Foundation Seeks Nominations for Best Parks Poll
California State Parks Foundation announced Monday it is accepting nominations for the 2026 "Best of California's State Parks" poll, inviting Californians to share their favorite state parks across 12 categories. Categories include best parks for camping, hiking, birdwatching and family-friendly adventures. This year's poll features two new categories: "Best State
SMDPMaaz Alin

Events

City Council Meeting

Santa Monica City Hall

Tue. Feb 10 5:30PM

1685 Main St., Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Feb 10 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Walk-In Tutoring With Laurie

West Los Angeles Regional Library

Tue. Feb 10 2:00PM

11360 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Feb 11 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Author Talk with Dr. Lindsey Stewart

Santa Monica College

Thu. Feb 12 11:00AM

1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Rebuild Committee - Santa Monica & PaliBu Chamber

Zoom link to be sent before the meeting

Thu. Feb 12 3:00PM

, Santa Monica

Rent Control Board Meeting

Santa Monica City Hall

Thu. Feb 12 7:00PM

1685 Main Street, Santa Monica

Westside Witches Presents: Club Cupid

West Side Comedy Theater

Thu. Feb 12 7:45PM

1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica

Delphi

Getty Villa

Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM

17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Fri. Feb 13 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Editor

