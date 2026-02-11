Newsletter: Feb 11, 2026

Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy.

Today: ☁️ High 63° / Low 50°

Tomorrow: ☁️ High 65° / Low 50°

Crowded field jockeys for position in race to replace termed-out State Sen. Ben Allen

The race to succeed term-limited State Sen. Ben Allen in California's 24th Senate District has drawn 13 candidates across western Los Angeles...READ

Events

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler 101 Broadway Wed. Feb 11 12:00AM CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Author Talk with Dr. Lindsey Stewart Santa Monica College Thu. Feb 12 11:00AM 1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Rebuild Committee - Santa Monica & PaliBu Chamber Zoom link to be sent before the meeting Thu. Feb 12 3:00PM , Santa Monica

Rent Control Board Meeting Santa Monica City Hall Thu. Feb 12 7:00PM 1685 Main Street, Santa Monica

Westside Witches Presents: Club Cupid West Side Comedy Theater Thu. Feb 12 7:45PM 1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica

Anti-Valentines Day Party at the Shore Hotel The Shore Hotel Fri. Feb 13 3:00PM 1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

Delphi Getty Villa Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM 17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

Galentine's Day Celebration of Connection Upper West Fri. Feb 13 5:00PM 3321 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Sounds of Santa Monica | Valentine's Day Edition Santa Monica Place Fri. Feb 13 11:00AM 395 Santa Monica Pl,, Santa Monica