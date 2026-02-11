 Skip to content
SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 11, 2026

Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy. 
Today: ☁️ High 63° / Low 50°
Tomorrow: ☁️ High 65° / Low 50°

First Up

map
Courtesy image

Crowded field jockeys for position in race to replace termed-out State Sen. Ben Allen

The race to succeed term-limited State Sen. Ben Allen in California's 24th Senate District has drawn 13 candidates across western Los Angeles...READ

Close to Home

Santa Monica Native Wins NFL’s Top High School Coach Award
Palisades High School football coach Dylen Smith received the 2025 Don Shula Award from the NFL after leading his team through a season despite losing their field in the Palisades Fire.
SMDPMatthew Hall
LA County Moves to Challenge Trump Fire Rebuilding Order
Los Angeles County Supervisors authorized legal action against a Trump executive order that would bypass local permitting for Palisades and Eaton Fire rebuilding efforts.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Dance Dept Hosts Free Open House Feb. 17 in Santa Monica
Santa Monica College Dance Department’s free Spring 2026 Open House on Feb. 17 offers opportunities to meet faculty, learn about programs, and sample diverse dance styles.
SMDPMaaz Alin

In Case You Missed It

Los Angeles Voters Shift Leftward, Reshaping City Politics
How LA’s electorate is trending more liberal and changing local elections, from council races to taxes, public safety and immigrant policy.
SMDPCal Matters
Santa Monica law could bypass Coastal Commission for housing
New legislation sponsored by Santa Monica would allow coastal cities to approve housing and transportation projects without California Coastal Commission permits.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Santa Monica-Malibu Schools Expand Camera Surveillance, Update Safety
SMMUSD is updating visitor policies and surveillance camera usage on Santa Monica-Malibu campuses to enhance security, with changes to be finalized February 19.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Events

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Feb 11 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Author Talk with Dr. Lindsey Stewart

Santa Monica College

Thu. Feb 12 11:00AM

1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Rebuild Committee - Santa Monica & PaliBu Chamber

Zoom link to be sent before the meeting

Thu. Feb 12 3:00PM

, Santa Monica

Rent Control Board Meeting

Santa Monica City Hall

Thu. Feb 12 7:00PM

1685 Main Street, Santa Monica

Westside Witches Presents: Club Cupid

West Side Comedy Theater

Thu. Feb 12 7:45PM

1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica

Anti-Valentines Day Party at the Shore Hotel

The Shore Hotel

Fri. Feb 13 3:00PM

1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

Delphi

Getty Villa

Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM

17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

Galentine's Day Celebration of Connection

Upper West

Fri. Feb 13 5:00PM

3321 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Sounds of Santa Monica | Valentine's Day Edition

Santa Monica Place

Fri. Feb 13 11:00AM

395 Santa Monica Pl,, Santa Monica

Delphi

Getty Villa

Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM

17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

Editor

Comments

