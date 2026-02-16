Newsletter: Feb 16, 2026

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall.
Today: 🌧️ High 56° / Low 47°
Tomorrow: 🌧️ High 59° / Low 48°
Gale warning, thunderstorms threaten LA-area coast as powerful winter storm bears down on California
A gale warning and severe thunderstorm threats put the Los Angeles-area coastline on alert Monday as a powerful winter storm system began lashing California..READ
Westside Comedy Theater
Mon. Feb 16 7:00PM
1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica
101 Broadway
Mon. Feb 16 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
Santa Monica College
Tue. Feb 17 11:15AM
1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
IMPROV 101: Intro to Improv (Tuesday Nights)
Tue. Feb 17 7:00PM
1424 4th Street, Santa Monica
Lunar New Year/New Moon Eclipse Sound Bath & Ceremony
Tue. Feb 17 7:00PM
12401 Wilshire Blvd #101, Los Angeles, Santa Monica
Memories & Movement Senior Club
Virginia Avenue Park
Tue. Feb 17 10:30AM
2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
Lunetta
Wed. Feb 18 5:00PM
2420 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
101 Broadway
Wed. Feb 18 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
Riviera Country Club
Thu. Feb 19 8:00AM
1250 Capri Dr, Pacific Palisades
The Genesis Invitational: Thursday Admission
The Riviera Country Club
Thu. Feb 19 7:00AM
1250 Capri, Pacific Palisades
