SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 16, 2026

By Editor
Published:
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall.
Today: 🌧️ High 56° / Low 47°
Tomorrow: 🌧️ High 59° / Low 48°

First Up

Rain

Gale warning, thunderstorms threaten LA-area coast as powerful winter storm bears down on California

A gale warning and severe thunderstorm threats put the Los Angeles-area coastline on alert Monday as a powerful winter storm system began lashing California..READ

Close to Home

LA County’s Heat Plan Tackles 200+ Annual Heat-Related Deaths
Los Angeles County’s new Heat Action Plan combats extreme temperatures that kill 200+ residents yearly, focusing on cooling outdoor spaces and protecting vulnerable communities.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Factory-built housing hasn’t taken off in California yet, but this year might be different
By Ben Christopher, CalMatters. This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. As the first home rolled off the factory floor in Kalamazoo, Michigan — “like a boxcar with picture windows,” according to a journalist on the scene — the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development proclaimed it
SMDPCal Matters
Santa Monica Artist’s Exhibition at The Upper West Supports Hunger Relief
Santa Monica artist Bobbie Rich’s ‘Earthly Delights’ solo exhibition opens Feb 22 at The Upper West restaurant, with 20% of sales benefiting Feeding America.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Malibu Council Votes to Extend Business-Friendly Event Rules
Malibu City Council directed the Planning Commission to extend Ordinance 526, which streamlined business event permits after the Palisades Fire, beyond May 2026.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Here’s how Newsom’s spending binge outstripped revenues, creating California’s chronic deficit
By Dan Walters, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. An array of charts buried in the fine print of the state budget, unknown to all but a few fiscal nerds, details what California has collected in revenues and spent over the last half-century.
SMDPcalmatters

In Case You Missed It

Federal Study Could Make Santa Monica Bay Beaches National Parks
The National Park Service is studying if Los Angeles coastal areas from Will Rogers to Torrance Beach should become national parkland, with public comments open until April 2026.
SMDPMaaz Alin
VA Cancels Private Leases to Build Veterans Housing in West LA
The VA has canceled leases with Brentwood School, a parking company and an oil firm at its West LA campus to clear land for housing 6,000 homeless veterans by 2028.
SMDPMatthew Hall

Events

The Gordons Improv Residency

Westside Comedy Theater

Mon. Feb 16 7:00PM

1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica

Karaoke Mondays at The Whaler

101 Broadway

Mon. Feb 16 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Food for Thought Book Club

Santa Monica College

Tue. Feb 17 11:15AM

1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

IMPROV 101: Intro to Improv (Tuesday Nights)

Tue. Feb 17 7:00PM

1424 4th Street, Santa Monica

Lunar New Year/New Moon Eclipse Sound Bath & Ceremony

Tue. Feb 17 7:00PM

12401 Wilshire Blvd #101, Los Angeles, Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Feb 17 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Biz@Sunset Mixer

Lunetta

Wed. Feb 18 5:00PM

2420 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Feb 18 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Genesis Invitational

Riviera Country Club

Thu. Feb 19 8:00AM

1250 Capri Dr, Pacific Palisades

The Genesis Invitational: Thursday Admission

The Riviera Country Club

Thu. Feb 19 7:00AM

1250 Capri, Pacific Palisades

