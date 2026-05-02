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Sat, May 2, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Good morning. Yes, it's May already! Partly cloudy today and Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 66º/58º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 64º/55º

FIRST UP

Study: The preliminary study area spans from Will Rogers State Beach south to Torrance Beach along the Santa Monica Bay coastline. (Courtesy Image)
map of LA coastline

National Park Service extends comment period for L.A. coastal study

The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for a study evaluating whether portions of the Los Angeles coastline could be designated as a unit of the National Park System, giving residents and stakeholders until..READ

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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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