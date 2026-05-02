Sat, May 2, 2026

Published: May 02, 2026, 8:49 am

Good morning. Yes, it's May already! Partly cloudy today and Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 66º/58º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 64º/55º

FIRST UP

map of LA coastline

The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for a study evaluating whether portions of the Los Angeles coastline could be designated as a unit of the National Park System, giving residents and stakeholders until..READ

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