Sat, May 2, 2026

Good morning. Yes, it's May already! Partly cloudy today and Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 66º/58º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 64º/55º
FIRST UP
National Park Service extends comment period for L.A. coastal study
The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for a study evaluating whether portions of the Los Angeles coastline could be designated as a unit of the National Park System, giving residents and stakeholders until..READ
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