Saturday April 25, 2026

Good afternoon. Cooler for the next few days with a chance of sprinkles later this afternoon.

Today: 🌧️ 62º/54º

Tomorrow: 🌥️ 65º/51º

Monday: 🌤️ 65º/52º

FIRST UP

Photo: Michelle Edgar

Report Highlights Creative Economy Shift as AI Redefines Work in LA

New data shows job losses but rising wages, as industry leaders call for education reform and AI adoption...READ MORE

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