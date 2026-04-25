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Saturday April 25, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Good afternoon. Cooler for the next few days with a chance of sprinkles later this afternoon.
Today: 🌧️ 62º/54º
Tomorrow: 🌥️ 65º/51º
Monday: 🌤️ 65º/52º

FIRST UP

Three person panel
Photo: Michelle Edgar

Report Highlights Creative Economy Shift as AI Redefines Work in LA

New data shows job losses but rising wages, as industry leaders call for education reform and AI adoption...READ MORE

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Authorities say Venice deaths were murder-suicide and classify Zelinka’s shooting as homicide
As of Friday, April 24, the Los Angeles Police Department has classified the death of Jeremy Ferguson and Mandy Zelinka as a murder-suicide. LAPD updated their statement on the case Friday adding details to their original description. According to LAPD, officers were called to the home on the 600 block
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Santa Monica’s Coastal Deregulation Bill: What AB 1740 Actually Does
AB 1740 would remove California Coastal Commission oversight in Santa Monica alone, allowing building expansions up to 150% without review until 2081.
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Barcelona Natural Wine Bar Comes to Santa Monica
Bar Xuntos, a Barcelona-inspired natural wine bar, opens in Santa Monica on April 29. Spanish wines, pintxos, and croquetas from Wine Director Scott Baker and Chef Sandra Cordero.
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FDA plans ultra-fast review of three psychedelic drugs following Trump directive
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it will offer ultra-fast review to three psychedelic drugs being developed to treat mental health conditions, including depression, the latest step by the Trump administration toward possible approval of the experimental treatments. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last weekend directing the
SMDPAssociated Press
Meta slashes 8,000 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, as Microsoft offers buyouts
Meta is laying off about 8,000 workers, or about 10% of its workforce, the company said Thursday as it continues to ramp up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and highly paid AI-expert hires. The company said it was making the cuts for the sake of efficiency and to allow
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IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Brian Goldsmith Makes His Case for State Senate
Brian Goldsmith, running for California State Senate District 24, is campaigning across Santa Monica and the Westside, focusing on public safety, affordability, and economic recovery.
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Samohi Students Named Finalists in International Conrad Challenge
Three Samohi students named finalists in 2026 Conrad Challenge for their satellite steering technology innovation. Team Aphelion will compete at Space Center Houston in April.
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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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