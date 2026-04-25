Saturday April 25, 2026

Good afternoon. Cooler for the next few days with a chance of sprinkles later this afternoon.
Today: 🌧️ 62º/54º
Tomorrow: 🌥️ 65º/51º
Monday: 🌤️ 65º/52º
FIRST UP
Report Highlights Creative Economy Shift as AI Redefines Work in LA
New data shows job losses but rising wages, as industry leaders call for education reform and AI adoption...READ MORE
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