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Saturday, June 20, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Today is the Summer Soulstice Festival on Main Street from noon to 7 pm. No cars, great music, to-go cups, free. What's not to like?

Cloudy early, then mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/58º | Father's Day 🌤️ 69º/59º | Monday 🌤️ 70º/60º

FIRST UP

Burglar

Burglar Enters Occupied 19th Street Home, Steals $2,300 in Belongings

A residential burglary was reported in the 1200 block of 19th Street after a suspect entered an occupied Santa Monica home through a rear window and..READ

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Wildfire survivors seek unprecedented role in State Farm insurance case as advocates push reforms in Sacramento
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Autonomous Robots Clean Marina Del Rey Waterways
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Santa Monica Band This Whole Time Debuts Album at Summer SOULstice
Santa Monica band This Whole Time performs Saturday at Summer SOULstice on Main Street with their new debut album. The funk-soul-rock quartet formed through SMMUSD music program.
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Santa Monica’s DadTime: Free Support for Fathers Every Saturday
DadTime is a free weekly program at Virginia Avenue Park in Santa Monica where fathers gather Saturdays to support each other while their children ages birth to 3 engage in free play.
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Dragon Alley Coffee Debuts on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade
Dragon Alley Coffee, a specialty café by Santa Monica accountants, opened June 17 at 312 Santa Monica Blvd. on Third Street Promenade, serving espresso, matcha, and house blends.
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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