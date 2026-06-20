Saturday, June 20, 2026

Today is the Summer Soulstice Festival on Main Street from noon to 7 pm. No cars, great music, to-go cups, free. What's not to like?
Cloudy early, then mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/58º | Father's Day 🌤️ 69º/59º | Monday 🌤️ 70º/60º
FIRST UP
Burglar Enters Occupied 19th Street Home, Steals $2,300 in Belongings
A residential burglary was reported in the 1200 block of 19th Street after a suspect entered an occupied Santa Monica home through a rear window and..READ
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