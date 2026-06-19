Friday, June 19, 2026

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will commemorate Juneteenth, with a special lighting program on the Pacific Wheel. The nine-story Ferris wheel will showcase vibrant red, white, and blue patterns inspired by the official Juneteenth flag, along with dynamic red, black, and green animations representing the Pan-African flag. The colorful display joins a regional tribute by landmarks across Southern California in recognition of Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Today 🌤️ 67º/57º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/58º

FIRST UP

DadTime brings fathers and toddlers together every Saturday at Virginia Avenue Park in Santa Monica for free peer support.

Every Saturday, Santa Monica dads gather to learn and to let go

For three years, on every Saturday the park has been open, a group of fathers has pushed strollers into a hard-to-find fitness room at Virginia Avenue Park..READ

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