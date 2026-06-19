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Friday, June 19, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will commemorate Juneteenth, with a special lighting program on the Pacific Wheel. The nine-story Ferris wheel will showcase vibrant red, white, and blue patterns inspired by the official Juneteenth flag, along with dynamic red, black, and green animations representing the Pan-African flag. The colorful display joins a regional tribute by landmarks across Southern California in recognition of Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today 🌤️ 67º/57º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/58º

FIRST UP

DadTime brings fathers and toddlers together every Saturday at Virginia Avenue Park in Santa Monica for free peer support.

Every Saturday, Santa Monica dads gather to learn and to let go

For three years, on every Saturday the park has been open, a group of fathers has pushed strollers into a hard-to-find fitness room at Virginia Avenue Park..READ

MORE NEWS

Elderly woman missing from Downtown Santa Monica
The Santa Monica Police Department are looking for an 83 year old woman who went missing from the Santa Monica Place Mall at about 8 p.m. on June 17. Chung Cho is 5′1″, 120 pounds and last seen wearing a pink hooded jacket and pink pants. She is
SMDPMatthew Hall
SO MANY Santa Monica Juneteenth & Soulstice Events!
Discover Santa Monica and LA’s best Juneteenth, Summer Soulstice, and Father’s Day events June 18-21, including Main Street festival, Venice Art Crawl, and dining specials.
SMDPSean Besser
Santa Monica Band This Whole Time Debuts Album at Summer SOULstice
Santa Monica band This Whole Time performs Saturday at Summer SOULstice on Main Street with their new debut album. The funk-soul-rock quartet formed through SMMUSD music program.
SMDPGuest Author

IN CASE YOU MISSED

Dragon Alley Coffee Debuts on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade
Dragon Alley Coffee, a specialty café by Santa Monica accountants, opened June 17 at 312 Santa Monica Blvd. on Third Street Promenade, serving espresso, matcha, and house blends.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Santa Monica Approves $908.8M Budget Ahead of Major Events
Santa Monica City Council will adopt a $908.8 million operating budget on June 23, positioning the city for major events including the FIFA World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl, and LA28 Olympics.
SMDPMatthew Hall
SMC Planetarium July Shows: Women in Space & Exoplanets
Santa Monica College Planetarium presents live shows July 10-24 featuring women astronauts, exoplanets, and the search for extraterrestrial life. Tickets $7-$16.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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