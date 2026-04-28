Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Hello, today will have lots of sunshine. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: ☀️ 67º/53º

Tomorrow: 🌤️ 69º/56º

FIRST UP

Monarch Nursery at 3280 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica, where co-founder Jasper Watts and his team have transformed a neglected wholesale nursery into a thriving plant shop and community space.

Monarch Nursery Grows New Beginnings on Lincoln Boulevard, Rooted in Plants and Family

On the stretch of Lincoln Boulevard, where Santa Monica and Venice blur into one community, a once forgotten nursery has been brought back to life...READ MORE

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