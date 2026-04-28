Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Hello, today will have lots of sunshine. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: ☀️ 67º/53º
Tomorrow: 🌤️ 69º/56º
FIRST UP
Monarch Nursery Grows New Beginnings on Lincoln Boulevard, Rooted in Plants and Family
On the stretch of Lincoln Boulevard, where Santa Monica and Venice blur into one community, a once forgotten nursery has been brought back to life...READ MORE
MORE NEWS
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.
Comments
Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.Sign in or Subscribe