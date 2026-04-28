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Tuesday, April 28, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Hello, today will have lots of sunshine. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: ☀️ 67º/53º
Tomorrow: 🌤️ 69º/56º

FIRST UP

Monarch Nursery at 3280 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica, where co-founder Jasper Watts and his team have transformed a neglected wholesale nursery into a thriving plant shop and community space.

Monarch Nursery Grows New Beginnings on Lincoln Boulevard, Rooted in Plants and Family

On the stretch of Lincoln Boulevard, where Santa Monica and Venice blur into one community, a once forgotten nursery has been brought back to life...READ MORE

MORE NEWS

Council race expands with entry by Lana Negrete and Angela Scott
A sitting councilwoman and a civic leader with a military background have each filed campaign finance paperwork signaling their intent to run for Santa Monica City Council, further shaping what is expected to be a competitive November election. Councilwoman Lana Negrete and newcomer Angela Scott have both taken the formal
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Santa Monica Shaping LA’s 2028 Olympic Story
Santa Monica leaders, athletes, and international business figures gathered at Santa Monica Airport to shape LA’s 2028 Olympic strategy, focusing on sport as a platform for global connection and local impact.
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California election officials face false choice: count votes quickly or count them right
By Maya C. Miller, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Political persecution, threats of violence and the seizure of sensitive documents might sound like a plot line for a heist or thriller movie. For California election officials tasked with enabling participatory democracy, these
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IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Santa Monica Approves Missing Middle Housing Plan
Santa Monica Planning Commission unanimously approved a cottage court housing plan targeting middle-income workers like teachers and firefighters earning $85,000-$213,000 annually.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Malibu Approves $3.76M LAZ Parking Contract Extension Through 2029
Malibu City Council unanimously approved a three-year extension of its LAZ Parking enforcement contract through June 2029, totaling $3.76M. The program has issued 64,778 citations and generated $2.8M in revenue since July 2024.
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California election officials face false choice: count votes quickly or count them right
By Maya C. Miller, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Political persecution, threats of violence and the seizure of sensitive documents might sound like a plot line for a heist or thriller movie. For California election officials tasked with enabling participatory democracy, these
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California must shield voting rights before the Supreme Court limits them
By Matt Barreto, Special for CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Guest Commentary written by Matt Barreto. Matt Barreto is faculty director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project. The affirmative right to vote is not listed anywhere in the Constitution. This omission led
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The solution to high gas prices is using less oil, not delaying California’s climate programs
By Robert McCullough, Special for CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Guest Commentary written by Robert McCullough. Robert McCullough is the principal of an energy consulting firm with clients from California to Quebec. Since Trump’s war on Iran began, Californians have watched
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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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