Tuesday, May 12, 2026

The Wells Fargo branch at 2nd and Broadway has closed. A sign on the door directs customers to the bank's nearby location at 1300 4th Street (4th and Arizona).
Mostly cloudy. High 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today ☁️ 64º/57º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/57º
FIRST UP
Could a King's game crown Santa Monica as event royalty?
Santa Monica’s economy has taken a beating in recent years but officials hope putting some ice on it will help... READ
MORE NEWS
IN CASE YOU MISSED
Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.
Comments
Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.Sign in or Subscribe