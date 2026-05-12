Tuesday, May 12, 2026

The Wells Fargo branch at 2nd and Broadway has closed. A sign on the door directs customers to the bank's nearby location at 1300 4th Street (4th and Arizona).

Mostly cloudy. High 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Today ☁️ 64º/57º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/57º

FIRST UP

The LA Kings are negotiating to host an outdoor NHL game as part of the city's economic recovery strategy.

Could a King's game crown Santa Monica as event royalty?

Santa Monica’s economy has taken a beating in recent years but officials hope putting some ice on it will help... READ

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