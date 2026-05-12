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Tuesday, May 12, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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The Wells Fargo branch at 2nd and Broadway has closed. A sign on the door directs customers to the bank's nearby location at 1300 4th Street (4th and Arizona).

Mostly cloudy. High 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today ☁️ 64º/57º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/57º

FIRST UP

The LA Kings are negotiating to host an outdoor NHL game as part of the city's economic recovery strategy.

Could a King's game crown Santa Monica as event royalty?

Santa Monica’s economy has taken a beating in recent years but officials hope putting some ice on it will help... READ

MORE NEWS

Santa Monica Creates Restorative Justice Commission
Santa Monica City Council will restructure boards and commissions on May 12, creating a new Restorative Justice Commission funded by a $3.5 million RAND Corporation deal.
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Santa Monica’s ‘Hollywood Rabbi’ Documentary Acquired by Republic Pictures
Republic Pictures acquires ‘The Hollywood Rabbi,’ a documentary by Santa Monica resident Jon Kean about Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Premieres May 12 at LA Jewish Film Festival.
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Montana Avenue Wellness Walk Returns May 16 in Santa Monica
Montana Avenue in Santa Monica hosts a free Wellness Walk and Sidewalk Sale on May 16, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring fitness classes, wellness experiences, and retail promotions.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Santa Monica OKs $1.8M Federal Housing & Parks Funding
Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a $1.797 million federal funding plan for park improvements, small business assistance, and housing aid for vulnerable residents.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Emeritus Student Art Exhibition Opens May 14
Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery presents Part 1 of its 2026 Annual Student Art Exhibition from May 14-June 19, featuring 47 student artists. Free opening reception May 14, 5-6:30 p.m. at 1227 Second St., downtown Santa Monica.
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How LA Wildfire Tragedy United Clergy Across Religious Lines
Faith leaders in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Pasadena forged interfaith bonds after the 2025 LA wildfires, working together to rebuild churches and support their communities 16 months later.
SMDPAssociated Press
A look at the top candidates vying to be California’s controller
By Marisa Kendall, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. In the race for oversight over California’s budget, the two main contenders are an incumbent with three years of experience and a challenger who is set on exposing fraudulent and wasteful spending. Democrat
SMDPCal Matters

Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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