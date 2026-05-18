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Monday, May 18, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Due to the Memorial Day holiday, there will be no lane closures on Pacific Coast Highway or Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 between 5 a.m. Friday, May 22, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25.

Sunny. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today 🌤️ 66º/56º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 74º/59º

FIRST UP

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Kidnapping suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles

Santa Monica police took a kidnapping suspect into custody early Sunday morning following a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles..READ

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IN CASE YOU MISSED

SMC Global Motion World Dance Company Performance
Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance Company performs traditional and contemporary world dances May 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Broad Stage. Tickets $20-$23.
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Santa Monica Optometrist Expands Eye Health Education Through Book and Nonprofit
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Santa Monica Council Unanimously Adopts Boulevard Safety Plan, Orders Quick-Build Protections at School Crossing
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a safety overhaul of Santa Monica Boulevard, directing staff to install temporary physical barriers at a dangerous intersection near McKinley Elementary School before the next school year and to pursue stronger pedestrian crossing technology on the corridor’s eastern half. The 7-0 vote on
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