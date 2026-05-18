Monday, May 18, 2026

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, there will be no lane closures on Pacific Coast Highway or Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 between 5 a.m. Friday, May 22, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25.

Sunny. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Today 🌤️ 66º/56º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 74º/59º

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Kidnapping suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles

Santa Monica police took a kidnapping suspect into custody early Sunday morning following a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles..READ

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