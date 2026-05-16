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May 16, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Good morning, happy weekend, and thank you for being a loyal reader.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds SW 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 66º/58º ; Tomorrow 🌤️ 66º/58º; Monday 🌤️ 71º/57º

FIRST UP

snail's eye view of artificial turf
SMDP photo

Local organizations coalescing around opposition to turf fields

All seven Santa Monica neighborhood organizations and the local democratic club have formally called on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to abandon plans to install artificial turf at..READ

MORE NEWS

Fatal accident closes Ocean Park and Main
The intersection of Main and Ocean Park was closed Friday afternoon while police investigated a fatal accident between a pedestrian and a bus. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to the collision at about 2 p.m. on Friday. While both a Metro and Big
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SMC Global Motion World Dance Company Performance
Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance Company performs traditional and contemporary world dances May 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Broad Stage. Tickets $20-$23.
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Santa Monica Optometrist Expands Eye Health Education Through Book and Nonprofit
As daily life becomes increasingly screen driven, from Zoom calls and scrolling to digital classrooms and late night streaming, optometrist Irina Yakubin is working to make eye health education more accessible, approachable, and community centered in Santa Monica. Yakubin, an optometrist and founder of OptiHealth Optometry, practices within Montana Eyes
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Santa Monica Council Unanimously Adopts Boulevard Safety Plan, Orders Quick-Build Protections at School Crossing
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a safety overhaul of Santa Monica Boulevard, directing staff to install temporary physical barriers at a dangerous intersection near McKinley Elementary School before the next school year and to pursue stronger pedestrian crossing technology on the corridor’s eastern half. The 7-0 vote on
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Olympic High School Honored with California Model Schools Award
Olympic High School in Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District earned the California Model Schools Award for exemplary continuation education and innovative academic practices.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Kristina Irwin mounts ‘common sense’ campaign for State Senate
As California’s political landscape continues to shift amid growing concerns over affordability, public safety, homelessness, and wildfire recovery, Senate candidate Kristina Irwin is positioning herself as what she calls a “common sense” voice focused on working families, local control, and holding government accountable. Irwin, a Republican candidate running for
SMDPMichelle Edgar
California has 6 weeks of gas supply. After that, it gets expensive
By Alejandro Lazo, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Eleven weeks into the Iran war and a global energy shock, California drivers are paying the highest gas prices in the nation, an average of $6.15 a gallon this week. The pain at
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Natalie Simpson

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