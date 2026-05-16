May 16, 2026

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FIRST UP
Local organizations coalescing around opposition to turf fields
All seven Santa Monica neighborhood organizations and the local democratic club have formally called on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to abandon plans to install artificial turf at..READ
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