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Monday, May 25, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Good morning. It's Memorial Day, a tradition that originated as Decoration Day following the Civil War to honor soldiers killed in service by placing a flower on their graves. May was chosen because flowers should be blossoming all across the nation.

Our Memorial Day should be unexpectedly sunny and lovely.
Today ☀️ 66º/58º; Tomorrow 🌥️ 65º/57º

FIRST UP

invitiation

Santa Monica Elks Lodge to host 84th Memorial Day ceremony at Woodlawn today at 11:30 a.m.

The public is welcome, and the program will include patriotic music, speakers and a wreath procession...READ

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Free Mariachi Concert at Santa Monica College May 28
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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