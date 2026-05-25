Monday, May 25, 2026

Good morning. It's Memorial Day, a tradition that originated as Decoration Day following the Civil War to honor soldiers killed in service by placing a flower on their graves. May was chosen because flowers should be blossoming all across the nation.

Our Memorial Day should be unexpectedly sunny and lovely.

Today ☀️ 66º/58º; Tomorrow 🌥️ 65º/57º

FIRST UP



Santa Monica Elks Lodge to host 84th Memorial Day ceremony at Woodlawn today at 11:30 a.m.

The public is welcome, and the program will include patriotic music, speakers and a wreath procession...READ

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