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Newsletter: Apr 18, 2026

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Some morning clouds giving way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Rain possible Tuesday (yes, really!).
Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 57°
Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 68° / Low 52°
Monday: 🌤️ High 68° / Low 53°

First Up

map of LA County disasters
Map: Geographic Distribution of Sample Participants Relative to the January 2025 Wildfires, Evacuation Order Areas, and Neighborhood Fastest 5-Second Wind Speed. (Graphic credit: Los Angeles County)

Climate change, disasters driving homelessness surge across U.S., UCLA studies find

Every 10 homes lost to a climate-related disaster per 10,000 residents is associated with.. READ

Close to Home

Free Fire Service Day Open House in Santa Monica
Santa Monica Fire Department hosts free Fire Service Day on May 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fire Station 1. Meet firefighters, explore equipment, learn CPR, and see fire engines.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Los Angeles County District Attorney Calls for Passage of AB 2727 to Limit Elder Parole for Violent Sex Offenders
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has announced support for state Assembly Bill 2727, bipartisan legislation that would restrict elder parole for violent sex offenders and require all sex offenders granted parole to be screened under the Sexually Violent Predator Act before release. The bill was authored by Assemblymember
SMDPGuest Author
San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale to partner of Santa Monica-based Clearlake Capital, AP source says
The family of late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler is nearing a sale of the team, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Padres aren’t commenting publicly on the process. The Wall Street Journal
SMDPAssociated Press
California Democrats can’t decide on a governor. Don’t count on Newsom or Pelosi for help
By Maya C. Miller, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Democrats are searching for a hero to save them in the California governor’s race. So far, no one in party leadership has come to the rescue. Despite Rep. Eric Swalwell’s exit
SMDPCal Matters
Cities scramble to comply with or fight major state housing law
By Ben Christopher, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. For California’s local governments hoping to have some say over where and how large apartment buildings get packed near major transit stops, it’s crunch time. Last fall, state lawmakers made it legal
SMDPCal Matters

In Case You Missed It

LA28 & Intuit Expand Olympic Procurement for LA Businesses
LA28 releases procurement plan directing 75% of spending to Greater Los Angeles region and 25% to small businesses for 2028 Olympic Games. Register at RAMPLA.org.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Applied Music Showcase - April 24
Santa Monica College Applied Music Showcase on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Broad Stage. Student performances in classical, jazz, and contemporary music. $10 tickets.
SMDPMaaz Alin
24 Arts & Culture Partners Selected for Santa Monica Events
Santa Monica announces 24 new arts and culture producing partners for community events and activations through 2030, including Ocean of Sound, Juneteenth celebrations, and more.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free Marimba Concert at Santa Monica College April 21
Masanga Marimba performs free at Santa Monica College on April 21 at 11:15 a.m. in the SMC Quad. A Musical Journey from Africa to Latin America features traditional instruments from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Guatemala, and Mexico.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Events

$5 Community Dog Training Classes!

Virginia Ave Park

Sat. Apr 18 10:30AM

2200 Virgina Ave, Santa Monica

Roman Garden: Seed Ball Workshop

Getty Villa

Sat. Apr 18 11:00AM

17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Apr 19 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Commission on Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and the Environment

Civic Center Parking Structure

Mon. Apr 20 7:00PM

333 Civic Center Dr, Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

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