Newsletter: Apr 18, 2026

Some morning clouds giving way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Rain possible Tuesday (yes, really!).

Today: 🌤️ High 69° / Low 57°

Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 68° / Low 52°

Monday: 🌤️ High 68° / Low 53°

First Up

Map: Geographic Distribution of Sample Participants Relative to the January 2025 Wildfires, Evacuation Order Areas, and Neighborhood Fastest 5-Second Wind Speed. (Graphic credit: Los Angeles County)

Climate change, disasters driving homelessness surge across U.S., UCLA studies find

Every 10 homes lost to a climate-related disaster per 10,000 residents is associated with.. READ

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In Case You Missed It

Events

$5 Community Dog Training Classes! Virginia Ave Park Sat. Apr 18 10:30AM 2200 Virgina Ave, Santa Monica

Roman Garden: Seed Ball Workshop Getty Villa Sat. Apr 18 11:00AM 17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset Windward Plaza Sun. Apr 19 12:00AM 1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Commission on Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and the Environment Civic Center Parking Structure Mon. Apr 20 7:00PM 333 Civic Center Dr, Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club Virginia Avenue Park Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica