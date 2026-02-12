 Skip to content
SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 12, 2026

By Editor
Published:
Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. 
Today: 🌤️ High 67° / Low 50°
Tomorrow: ☀️ High 69° / Low 50°

First Up

police

Armed robbery near beach leads to freeway chase, five arrests

A street robbery near Second Street and California Avenue led to a multi-freeway pursuit late Wednesday that ended with five suspects...READ

Close to Home

Santa Monica, Malibu Representatives Face 2026 Election Challengers
Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and Councilwoman Traci Park face challengers in 2026 LA elections, with Pacific Palisades fire response and homelessness concerns driving opposition.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Malibu Council Halts Mobile Home Rent Changes Amid Public Outcry
Malibu officials postponed changes to mobile home rent control regulations after overwhelming opposition from residents and park owners at Monday’s council meeting.
SMDPMaaz Alin
New Roads Baseball Aims for Historic Fourth Coastal League Title
New Roads School’s varsity baseball team in Santa Monica seeks a fourth consecutive Coastal League championship, led by seniors Xavier Walker, Ellio LaPorta, and Asamino Spong.
SMDPGuest Author
Santa Monica Elks Raise $7,000 for Disabled Children’s Therapy
The Santa Monica Elks Lodge raised over $7,000 for disabled children’s therapy through their Mah Jong Mania fundraiser, which drew 60 participants for a day of play.
SMDPGuest Author

In Case You Missed It

Santa Monica Native Wins NFL’s Top High School Coach Award
Palisades High School football coach Dylen Smith received the 2025 Don Shula Award from the NFL after leading his team through a season despite losing their field in the Palisades Fire.
SMDPMatthew Hall
LA County Moves to Challenge Trump Fire Rebuilding Order
Los Angeles County Supervisors authorized legal action against a Trump executive order that would bypass local permitting for Palisades and Eaton Fire rebuilding efforts.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Dance Dept Hosts Free Open House Feb. 17 in Santa Monica
Santa Monica College Dance Department’s free Spring 2026 Open House on Feb. 17 offers opportunities to meet faculty, learn about programs, and sample diverse dance styles.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Events

Author Talk with Dr. Lindsey Stewart

Santa Monica College

Thu. Feb 12 11:00AM

1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Rebuild Committee - Santa Monica & PaliBu Chamber

Zoom link to be sent before the meeting

Thu. Feb 12 3:00PM

, Santa Monica

Rent Control Board Meeting

Santa Monica City Hall

Thu. Feb 12 7:00PM

1685 Main Street, Santa Monica

Westside Witches Presents: Club Cupid

West Side Comedy Theater

Thu. Feb 12 7:45PM

1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica

Anti-Valentines Day Party at the Shore Hotel

The Shore Hotel

Fri. Feb 13 3:00PM

1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

Delphi

Getty Villa

Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM

17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

Galentine's Day Celebration of Connection

Upper West

Fri. Feb 13 5:00PM

3321 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Sounds of Santa Monica | Valentine's Day Edition

Santa Monica Place

Fri. Feb 13 11:00AM

395 Santa Monica Pl,, Santa Monica

Delphi

Getty Villa

Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM

17985 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades

LOVE IS IN THE AIR at LouLou

Santa Monica Place

Sat. Feb 14 11:00AM

395 Santa Monica Pl,, Santa Monica

Read our PDF version
Comments

