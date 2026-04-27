Monday, April 27, 2026

Happy Monday. Today we should see a mix of clouds and sun and below-average temps. It will get warmer every day this week.

Today: 🌤️ 64º/51º

Tomorrow: 🌤️ 68º/53º

FIRST UP

Photo: Michelle Edgar

As Los Angeles Looks to 2028, Santa Monica Positions Itself as a Global Stage for Sport, Storytelling, and Community Impact

At a time when Los Angeles is not just preparing to host the world, but redefining how a city shows up on the global stage, a gathering inside Hangar 7 ..READ MORE

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