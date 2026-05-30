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Saturday, May 30, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Good morning. Primary elections are this Tuesday. It's too late to safely mail your ballot and have it postmarked in time, but you can use a dropbox or vote in person. Sunshine and a few clouds.
Today 🌤️ 68º/58º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 71º/59º

FIRST UP

Mountain lion tranquilized after closing 14th St. for most of the day

A mountain lion that spent the day in backyards just north of Montana Ave. was safely tranquilized by a California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist on Friday afternoon...READ

MORE NEWS

Santa Monica Lands Major Olympic & Super Bowl Activations
Santa Monica approves ESPN broadcast hub for 2027 Super Bowl at the Pier and Swiss Olympic hospitality house at Camera Obscura during 2028 Games, generating $1.3+ million in fees.
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Pacific Park Continues 30th Anniversary Celebration With Special Ride Offers Through June 11
Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is extending its 30th anniversary celebration with discounted rides and special pricing through June 11. Through the promotional period, guests can ride the Pacific Wheel for $10, nearly 45% off the regular ticket price. Unlimited ride wristbands are also discounted, dropping from $50
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URGENT CALL: Blood and platelet donors needed now
The American Red Cross is urgently calling for blood and platelet donors, warning that a sharp drop in scheduled donations has put the national blood supply under significant strain heading into what officials call the most dangerous stretch of the year for traumatic injuries. Scheduled donations, which account for 90%
SMDPMatthew Hall

IN CASE YOU MISSED

Santa Monica Launches $6M Renter Aid Program to Combat Evictions
Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a $6 million renter aid program providing up to $20,000 emergency assistance to prevent evictions and homelessness, launching summer 2025.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Joby Aviation Eyes Santa Monica Airport for Fall 2025 eVTOL Flights
Joby Aviation is in talks to begin electric air taxi demonstration flights at Santa Monica Municipal Airport as early as fall 2025, ahead of the LA28 Olympics.
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Insurance Commissioner Candidates Address Wildfire Recovery at Santa Monica Beach Forum
Four California Insurance Commissioner candidates discussed rebuilding, affordability and consumer protection at Jonathan Beach Club in Santa Monica, focusing on wildfire recovery in Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Altadena.
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Suspect charged with criminal threats after dog attack in anti-semitic incident Near Third Street Promenade
A 49-year-old Illinois man was charged Wednesday with criminal threats and battery after allegedly stopping his vehicle near the Third Street Promenade, chasing a pedestrian and commanding his dog to attack the victim in an incident that drew concern from Santa Monica’s Jewish community. Nay Min Tar, of Illinois, faces
SMDPMatthew Hall
Santa Monica’s 2026 Election: A Guide to 134 Candidates
Santa Monica voters face 134 candidates for local office in 2026. Learn about judicial candidates, state senate races, and key endorsements affecting the Westside.
SMDPDevan Sipher

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
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Natalie Simpson

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