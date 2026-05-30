Saturday, May 30, 2026

Good morning. Primary elections are this Tuesday. It's too late to safely mail your ballot and have it postmarked in time, but you can use a dropbox or vote in person. Sunshine and a few clouds.

Today 🌤️ 68º/58º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 71º/59º

FIRST UP

Mountain lion tranquilized after closing 14th St. for most of the day

A mountain lion that spent the day in backyards just north of Montana Ave. was safely tranquilized by a California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist on Friday afternoon...READ

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