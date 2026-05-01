Friday, May 01, 2026

Happy Friday. Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌤️ 68º/57º; Tomorrow: ☁️ 68º/58º; Sunday: 🌤️ 65º/55º
FIRST UP
City Moves to Soften State Housing Law's Impact on Vulnerable Neighborhoods
City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue a two-track strategy for implementing a sweeping new state housing law..READ MORE
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