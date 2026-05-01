Friday, May 01, 2026

Published: May 01, 2026, 11:45 am

Happy Friday. Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: 🌤️ 68º/57º; Tomorrow: ☁️ 68º/58º; Sunday: 🌤️ 65º/55º

FIRST UP

City Moves to Soften State Housing Law's Impact on Vulnerable Neighborhoods

City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue a two-track strategy for implementing a sweeping new state housing law..READ MORE

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