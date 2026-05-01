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Friday, May 01, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Happy Friday. Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌤️ 68º/57º; Tomorrow: ☁️ 68º/58º; Sunday: 🌤️ 65º/55º

FIRST UP

Santa Monica City Hall

City Moves to Soften State Housing Law's Impact on Vulnerable Neighborhoods

City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue a two-track strategy for implementing a sweeping new state housing law..READ MORE

MORE NEWS

Michael Newhouse Makes Case in Santa Monica-Malibu State Senate Race
Michael Newhouse, Venice attorney and former LA Planning Commissioner, is running for California State Senate District 24 covering Malibu, Santa Monica, and the Westside, focusing on housing affordability, homelessness, and wildfire recovery.
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Santa Monica AB 1740: Examining Hall’s Defense of Coastal Bill
A detailed analysis of Councilmember Hall’s defense of AB 1740 and the Coastal Commission exemption process in Santa Monica, examining environmental protections and government transparency.
SMDPGuest Author
May at the Market - Santa Monica Farmers Markets
Cherry season arrives at Santa Monica farmers markets in May with live music, Mother’s Day specials, and Bike Month promotions at Pico and Main Street locations.
SMDPGuest Author
Santa Monica Events This Week: Jazz, Comedy & Cinco de Mayo
Santa Monica entertainment guide featuring SaMo Jazz Festival (May 1-9), Netflix Is A Joke Fest, Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade, and food events on the Westside.
SMDPSean Besser

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Discipline of Joy Returns to Santa Monica’s The Crow
Michelle Edgar returns to The Crow at Bergamot Arts District in Santa Monica this Sunday with the second installment of ‘The Discipline of Joy,’ featuring dancer Liz Lira.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Students Curate ‘Calls from Home’ Exhibition
Santa Monica College students organized ‘Calls from Home’ exhibition exploring displacement and identity at 18th Street Arts Center through April 30. Free reception April 24.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Douglas Park Dog Enforcement Issue in Santa Monica
Santa Monica resident calls for stricter enforcement of no-dog policy at Douglas Park, citing safety concerns for children and hygiene issues in playgrounds.
SMDPGuest Author
Viceroy Santa Monica Launches Matcha Pop-Up at Sugar Palm
Viceroy Santa Monica partners with More Than Matcha for a limited pop-up at Sugar Palm starting May 2, featuring exclusive matcha drinks and a launch celebration.
SMDPMaaz Alin


Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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