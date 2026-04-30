 Skip to content
SMDP
Sign in Subscribe

Thursday, April 30, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
Published:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Good afternoon. More pleasant weather with a high near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph
Today: 🌤️ 65º/58º
Tomorrow: 🌤️ 69º/58º

FIRST UP

The empty space in question at 256 Santa Monica Pier. SMDP Photo

Council approves California Roadhouse lease terms

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a lease with California Roadhouse for the vacant restaurant space at 256 Santa Monica Pier...READ MORE

MORE NEWS

The Discipline of Joy Returns to Santa Monica’s The Crow
Michelle Edgar returns to The Crow at Bergamot Arts District in Santa Monica this Sunday with the second installment of ‘The Discipline of Joy,’ featuring dancer Liz Lira.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Students Curate ‘Calls from Home’ Exhibition
Santa Monica College students organized ‘Calls from Home’ exhibition exploring displacement and identity at 18th Street Arts Center through April 30. Free reception April 24.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Douglas Park Dog Enforcement Issue in Santa Monica
Santa Monica resident calls for stricter enforcement of no-dog policy at Douglas Park, citing safety concerns for children and hygiene issues in playgrounds.
SMDPGuest Author
Viceroy Santa Monica Launches Matcha Pop-Up at Sugar Palm
Viceroy Santa Monica partners with More Than Matcha for a limited pop-up at Sugar Palm starting May 2, featuring exclusive matcha drinks and a launch celebration.
SMDPMaaz Alin

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

California spends billions preventing homelessness, but it’s fighting in the dark
By Kyle Nelson, Special for CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the state would be distributing $145.4 million to eight California regions in an effort to end homelessness. This is the sixth round of Homeless Housing Assistance
SMDPCal Matters
Inc. Plants Flag in Santa Monica, Commits to LA Founder Ecosystem
Inc. launches Founders House LA in Santa Monica with Eva Longoria announcing $1 million investment in Latina entrepreneurs through UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute.
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Boobietrap Variety Show Returns to Santa Monica
Award-winning Boobietrap variety show now at Illusion Magic Lounge in Santa Monica. Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $40. Features circus acts, magic, and comedy.
SMDPMaaz Alin


Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

Tags:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Natalie Simpson

All articles

Comments

Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.

Sign in or Subscribe