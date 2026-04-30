Thursday, April 30, 2026

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FIRST UP

The empty space in question at 256 Santa Monica Pier. SMDP Photo

Council approves California Roadhouse lease terms

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a lease with California Roadhouse for the vacant restaurant space at 256 Santa Monica Pier...READ MORE

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